Many recent changes at the grocery store — like only pre-packaged cold cuts and no sliced bread — made Jane McCarthy of Narragansett and another woman standing next to her take notice.
“I said to the woman standing next to me that this, food shortages and the lack of staff is so different. She replied, ‘I know.’ I then said these are big changes and I haven’t got used to them, and she said ‘I haven’t got used to them either.’”
For McCarthy, she’s still waiting for a December 30 order of fresh Florida grapefruits and oranges. “The season will be over soon,” she added about the strong possibility of not getting them this year.
And then there’s the mantra she hears in most stores: “We don’t have the help.” It’s either COVID or just no one to hire are the frequent explanations, McCarthy said.
“This is the first time in 15 years since I’ve been in this area I’ve seen anything like it,” she added.
The Perfect Storm
It’s the perfect storm rolling in to seaside South County from a worldwide issue.
In the United States it is the mix of supply chain disruptions, a lack of transportation of goods to the market, staff shortages from people deciding to remain out of work, those absent due to COVID or exposure to it, rising prices from inflation and bottled up production across the globe.
Just ask Jimmy Roch, a manager at Roch’s Fresh Food Market on Boston Neck Road in Narragansett or Brian McConnel at Belmont Market in Wakefield.
“Never seen anything like this. We’ve always pretty much had whatever we needed or had substitutions available,” said Roch, pointing out shortages in his store included gravy, seasons and sauces.
McConnell said at his store the items have been cranberry juice, cat food, sporadic dairy products, meats, deli and produce.
“We put up signs explaining this to customers. Wherever there’s a big hole on the shelf, we say we are temporarily out and are waiting for it to come in,” he said.
These two managers along with Susan Budlong at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace in North Kingstown and Caroline Medeiros, a spokeswoman for Stop & Shop supermarkets, said that staff shortages are also an aggravating the situation.
“Like many other businesses nationwide, we are also experiencing the impact of the latest wave in COVID-19 cases from an associate standpoint,” Mederios said, noting that her stores attempt to avoid any major disruptions to the shopping experience for our customers.
The other local markets said they are coping as well to keep the flow of business as routine as possible. However, it does require shifting people around to make the flow happen, they said, adding that managers to line level work right down to cashing out customers at registers.
The National Scene
The pandemic has transformed almost every aspect of the grocery industry — from the way consumers shop for groceries and consume their meals to how food is grown, produced and transported to supermarket shelves, to the ability to staff stores and serve communities, according to Heather Garlich, spokeswoman for the Food Industry Association,
“A combination of several factors – from labor and transportation shortages to recent extreme weather events – continues to impact the movement of food through the supply chain,” she said.
Garlich said that these issues can be difficult for grocery stores to predict, as they’re often regional and inconsistent.
“The good news is that there is a strong supply of food in the system, and food retailers are working closely with their manufacturing partners to get shelves restocked as quickly as possible, so consumers can find the products they love,” she said.
According to the association, average household weekly spending has held steady at $144, which is down from the $161 at the height of the pandemic last year.
For context, in 2019, average weekly spending at the grocery store was $113.50. This was also a time when inflation was relatively low, and other supply chains – like restaurants – were competing for that share of the food dollar.
The industry association also pointed out that although almost one-half of shoppers have some concerns about rising food prices and out-of-stock items, their level of concern has not increased since the summer.
In-demand products are often sitting idly in warehouses because there aren’t enough truck drivers to distribute food throughout the country, resulting in empty store shelves – even though no actual product shortage exists.
The local issues regarding help shortages are found across the country, according to the association.
The good news is that there is a healthy supply of food in the system, but labor shortages at every stage of the supply chain are challenging some grocers’ ability to bring some products to the shelves, the association said.
FMI’s annual “Food Retailing Industry SPEAKS” survey noted that 80% of responding retailers said their inability to attract and retain quality employees is having a negative impact on their businesses.
Helpful Hints for Consumers
So what are customers to do?
McConnel at Belmont offered that shoppers should get to a store early in the morning.
“Our big, main suppliers often come by multiple trucks at night. The trucks come Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, so the best days to shop are the days after, early in the morning, before 10 a.m. when things get busy,” he said.
Budlong at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace offered similar advice.
“Mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. tends to be quiet in most locations during the week, Monday through Friday. Evenings after 6:30 p.m. in many stores tends to be quiet as well,” she said.
Roch of Roch’s Fresh Food Market, agreed, noting that winter also can be a slow time for early morning shoppers.
Medeiros of Stop&Shop said that customers can help their local stores by remaining flexible and understanding about the variety of issues.
“While you may not find your favorite brand name item, there will more than likely be alternatives available, including our store brands at a great value, and other brands you may not have tried,” she said.
The Food Industry Association said that smart budgeting and meal planning will help with purchases as well as keeping costs down.
It recommended consumers should:
- Plan as many meals as possible as far in advance as they can.
- Purchase what they need and buy in bulk for staples to cook at home. Sign up for grocery store loyalty program and download the grocers’ app to receive alerts on sales, deals and coupons when they are available.
- Consider buying grocery store brands, which often taste just as good and offer more product at a lower price compared to brand name items.
McCarthy said that these tips make sense to her and should to any reasonable shopper. Taking into account the big picture these days will help everyone cope until a return to a past normal happens, she added.
“People working in stores are getting tired and they’re doing the best they can,” she pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.