T’was the afternoon before Christmas,
and all through the house
Not a creature was stirring,
not even a mouse
No one was home,
the house was all dark
Not even a pet,
no dog to bark.
Soon out on the lawn,
there arose such a clatter
Porch pirates arrived quietly,
and without much chatter.
They sprang from their car,
and flew with a flash,
Taking our deliveries,
all in a mad dash.
Beware of porch pirates. Their stealing raids can happen to you, police, businesses and victims say.
The holiday brings more of them out for a variety of reasons and there are several precautions people can take, including having neighbors keep a watchful eye out for each other.
“We had one in Oakdale a few years ago. My neighbor had a large box delivered…it was raining and normally I would grab it for them, but it was too big for me to pick up,” recalled Nancy Whalen-Crawford in a North Kingstown social media post.
“My dog was barking and I looked and two guys were lifting it into their car!,” Whalen-Crawford said. “I opened my door and my dog flew out and scared them they dropped it and sped away,” she added.
With the holiday season set to start, porch pirates skilled at swiping — as well as buffoon amateurs caught on cameras in plain sight — will be on the hunt, police said, noting that they roll through neighborhoods looking for vulnerable homes to prey on.
With the convenience of online purchases attracting over half of all customers who shop today, 43% of Americans report they have been a victim of package theft.
An even larger percentage — 61% including people like Whalen-Crawford — say they know someone who has had a parcel taken, according to C+R Research, which tracks consumer buying trends for businesses.
Opportunity enticing these criminals includes:
Easily accessible packages left out in the open.
Windows or entry points not visible from the street.
Dark houses without porches or flood lights.
Overflowing mailboxes.
No visible security cameras.
While various kinds of advice to safeguard packages and protect against theft have grown out of this increase in porch-package thievery, police are among the first to be called to investigate.
Now at least two Rhode Island police departments — one in South Kingstown and the other in North Kingstown — are offering drop-off sites for packages for their towns’ residents.
Woonsocket Police said that they may explore offering it next year.
Administrative and uniform staff at the police departments will be accepting deliveries and storing items until pick-up. The program does not affect the law enforcement activities of police, officials said.
South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said, “With holiday shopping upon us, we want to deter ‘porch pirates’ in South Kingstown and hope that residents will use ‘Ship to Station.’”
“We will also focus additional patrols in residential areas and continue to encourage residents to ‘see something, say something’ as we work together to keep our neighborhoods safe,” he said.
“I think it is important to highlight that this program is a crime prevention program with the primary purpose of deterring theft,” the chief added.
He said even preventing a few package thefts saves a tremendous amount of a sworn officer’s time as each incident requires reports, interviews, and paperwork.
“Our residents’ sense of security and community — particularly around the holidays — is priceless and the time invested by our department is well worth their peace of mind,” the chief said.
North Kingstown Patrol Officer Raymond Ho, talking about his department’s program, said, “Why not take advantage and add an extra layer of protection to your deliveries during the holiday season.”
The increase in thefts by porch pirates, say law enforcement officials around the country, should be expected as more online shopping couples with the delivery of purchased items. In North Kingstown police report getting about 40 complaints in the last five years.
Often this kind of theft occurs to unsuspecting consumers because they believe “it won’t happen to me” or are preoccupied with life’s everyday chores and work, said safety experts.
So what are customers supposed to do? Law enforcement, businesses and retailers who send deliveries to homes and businesses have a few suggestions:
Think about using delivery lockboxes. They are large, get secured to the porch and can be unlocked only by the owner. However, trusted couriers need to have access and that is one major drawback.
Install doorbell cameras and outside video cameras. Posted signs that you have a doorbell and outside cameras — with outside ones that can be seen — can be a deterrent to some porch pirates. These setups can range drastically in price, depending on the number, sophistication and whether monitored for a fee by a private service.
Put in automated floodlights. Illuminating dark porches can be one easy way to chase off pirates, especially when lights suddenly flash on.
Create Neighborhood Watch programs. Discuss with neighbors everyone’s schedule and set up a frequent watch around homes. When someone will not be home for the entire day or some part of it, ask a neighbor to retrieve the package for safekeeping.
Consider Secure Delivery Options. Services, including Amazon Hub, prevent deliveries from being delivered directly to their front door. Buyers can collect packages from a secure lockbox or designated pick-up location, such as Amazon offers.
Sign up for the United States Postal Service “Informed Delivery” service, where you can get a daily email with a picture/scan of the mail you will receive that day. To sign up, go to https://www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm
The USPS and United Parcel Service also offer various package pick-up options. FedEx on its website lists among options package delivery to a neighborhood Walgreens, FedEx Office, or select Dollar General and grocery store locations for pick-up. FedEx will notify the customer when the package is ready for pickup.
In addition, local police around the country have also begun to offer to take delivery of packages and hold them for customer pick-up.
“It’s the new day and age. Everybody’s shopping online, so a lot of packages are being delivered, whereas 10 years ago, everybody went to the stores,” as one law enforcement officer put it.
South Kingstown and North Kingstown Police have specified that their programs are only for their residents and gave the following instructions for residents using their service:
In North Kingstown have the label addressed with: Your name, c/o North Kingstown Police Department, 8166 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
To retrieve your package there, check in with the North Kingstown Police Department records clerk or dispatcher and provide photo identification.
In South Kingstown, have the label addressed with: Your name, c/o South Kingstown Police Department, 1790 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879, Attn: Ship to Station
In addition, in South Kingstown forward a purchase and delivery confirmation or send an email to shiptostation@skpd.org so the police department can expect to see the package and can notify the owner when it arrives.
Those retrieving packages must show a photo ID, copy of the email or delivery confirmation when coming to pick up your package. The name on the ID must match the name on the package.
The South Kingstown Police Department said it is not responsible for damaged or undelivered packages and advises residents not to use Ship to Station for packages that require a signature, as they will not be accepted.
Residents in South Kingstown are also encouraged to use the police department’s north parking lot as a safe e-commerce zone when in-person meetings with strangers are required to finalize online transactions.
The department said it encourages this practice year-round and has designated spots in the north parking lot for that purpose.
