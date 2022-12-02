NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Indigenous people have been crafting unique and beautiful art and jewelry with gifts from the earth and the sea for centuries before settlers arrived from Europe. Their art has survived thousands of years and continues to be handed down from one generation of tribal members to the next. This continuation of culture and tradition and the creations that evolve from simple quahog shells (wampum), animal hides, feathers and more make for beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts with a story.
Every November during Native American Heritage Month, the Narragansett Indian Tribe holds an arts festival at the Towers in Narragansett. This past Sunday, the event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coming up the elevator, the pounding of drums and chanting of tribe members performing a ceremonial song set the tone early on and, as they walked into the event, members of the public were greeted with the wafting scents of simmering succotash and chowder and sizzling johnnycakes.
About a dozen vendors lined the aisle showcasing their arts, crafts and culture. The Native Arts Festival is now in its twelfth year and is a way for the Narragansetts to raise awareness and educate the public about indigenous culture, while also earning some money from their art.
People from South County and beyond came to watch and listen as tribal members told stories, sang tribal songs and chatted with the artisans about their art while shopping for unique, handmade holiday presents.
Vendors included artists, jewelry makers, authors, performers, farmers and more. Dawn M. Spears creates hand painted handbags and shoes in bright, abstract patterns as well as paintings and drawings. Deborah Spears Moorehead — a Native American Wampanoag fine artist and author of Finding Balance: The Geneology and Oral and Written History of Massasoit’s People – offered a variety of items including paintings, t-shirts, books, candles and more. Eleanor Dove Harris showcased her beaded and wampum jewelry. The Narragansett Food Sovereignty Initiative, whose mission is to use a sustainable, conservation-minded approach to bring historic Crandall Farm in Westerly back into agricultural production, displayed some of the foods made by the indigenous people, such as maple syrup, corn, and various seeds. The Tomaquag Museum was also there. The museum is the only indigenous museum to receive a National Medal for Museum and Library Science from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (2016). Attendees chatting with the museum’s Executive Director, Loren Spears were able to learn more about indigenous culture and have any of their questions answered.
“The Narragansett Tribe hosts the Native American Art Market annually at the Towers in Narragansett,” Spears said. “Tomaquag Museum has attended most of the 12 years held. We love sharing about the museum, celebrating Indigenous art and artists, and having dialogue with visitors about Narragansett history and culture.”
Handcrafted knives, fringed leather pouches made from animal hides, intricate beaded jewelry and bags, original artwork, silver jewelry and tomahawks were just some of the exclusive items available. All these items were made by hand with all proceeds going back to the artist.
This year the organizers partnered with Narragansett Bay Lobsters, Inc. and raffled off lobsters so that people could get a taste of one of the staples of the tribal diet. There was also a silent auction to benefit the tribe.
This free event was created by the Narragansett Tribe’s Economic Development & Regulatory Commission to support native artists by providing a space to share their work with the community.
“The point of the event is so individual tribal members have an opportunity to showcase their art and make some money,” said organizer Phyllis Cotto-Santiago. “It’s also important to let people know that the Narragansetts are still here and we’d like to show what we do — some people make baskets, some make wampum jewelry, there are so many different articles for sale,” she continues. “But the most important thing is to keep it authentic and to educate the public on indigenous culture, that’s where the storytellers and the performers come in.”
