SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A popular local Facebook group almost shut down recently when founder and administrator Bryant Da Cruz, a former member of the South Kingstown Town Council, decided to step away.
“I would love to keep the group open while in good hands, but if that isn’t possible the group will be shut down,” he wrote in a post to the “Our Town South Kingstown” Facebook page, which he started and in four years has become a popular online site for sharing varying local opinions and other information.
Yet, that very popularity of the group page — it has over 12,000 registered users — saved it from oblivion, according to Da Cruz and a new administrator has agreed to help manage the site with about five other moderators who review and approve posts.
Da Cruz said this week that the new administrator is Ronald Lopes, who will manage the page with moderators Marie Case, Megan Magee, Marjorie Vorhaben, Alexis Jean, and Karen Purinton Humes, all of South Kingstown.
But for Da Cruz, it has brought both the thrill of being in the waves of developing a public opinion as well as the curse of having to decide whose opinions can be published on this private group page.
When starting the social media site four years ago, he thought it would be just a pleasant exchange of information in a genteel way. At times it was anything but that and taught him boots-on-the-ground administrator about these sites playing an increasing role in offering unfiltered public opinion.
This site in particular paved its way into the local community nearly in 2021 with the town’s divisive school improvement vote that met a recent crushing defeat. It centered around a school improvement and closing proposal that met a 2-to-1 rejection of the $85-million bond referendum.
The proposal sparked between opposing camps torrents of social media exchanges and criticism, name calling and punches at local officials’ integrity before the humiliating defeat that school officials say they didn’t see or hear coming from the roaring locomotive coming into the polling booth roundhouse.
The fallout eventually cost some town and school officials their jobs.
Da Cruz started the group page in 2018 while a town council member and, with the exception of a two-month hiatus, has overseen the site that has portrayed opinions from the tame to the caustic on many issues facing the town.
This kind of use of the site, said Da Cruz, was never intended when he founded it, but the rise of social media as a platform for public discussion in ways not vetted in mainstream media surprised him, he said.
“My intention when starting it was to have people post ideas or if they needed help, but it was never intended to be negative,” said the local real estate agent, who as administrator faced threats of lawsuits when he removed particularly offending posts.
“The best thing we ever did with this site was change it from simply allowing someone to post without review to the post needing approval before going live,” he said, noting that certain commonly held offensive words will also trigger moderator review even in replies to posts.
“The one thing I learned…is that these pages can become very toxic,” Da Cruz said, noting that “personally, I wanted it to be a place where people could share positive experiences.”
Nonetheless, public town green — a historical reference to early constitutional founders’ reference to a place where people in colonial times shared their various views on government — has become a social media site in communities throughout the world as the internet took hold.
Unlike that town green, though, this social media site has moderators who will discuss whether to allow a post if it seems overly offensive to people, Da Cruz said, adding that they use their good judgment and don’t consult lawyers about their decisions.
He admits that following posts constantly can become a compulsive habit, especially when triggered by emotions or interest. It’s one reason he’s stepping away.
“I decided that (it) is too distracting and I’ve wanted to remove the apps from my phone, but needed to keep an eye on the page. They’re now all gone,” said Da Cruz, who also will assume duties shortly as president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and says he needs to focus on that position without distractions.
“Not having it has been kind of liberating,” he said, but added that social media forums like this one are here to stay in an online world in which people live.
His experience has taught him something he never expected before participating as an administrator.
“I think social media is extremely powerful. It has helped people, but hurt them, too. It gives a place to share ideas that not everyone agrees with, but that’s what it’s all about these days,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.