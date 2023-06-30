SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown School Superintendent Mark Prince has resigned after one year on the job and has agreed to a separation agreement with the district following a tumultuous six months that saw disagreements over school finances and ongoing administrative concerns by the School Committee.
The School Committee Tuesday afternoon met in closed session to the public. It later returned to the public meeting portion at which it voted unanimously to accept a negotiated deal.
Prince’s resignation is effective immediately. The terms of his severance package were not disclosed in the public meeting. The committee appointed Robert Littlefield, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals as interim superintendent.
He starts the job in mid-July, the committee announced when making the appointment.
The committee also appointed Alexis Meyer, former superintendent of East Greenwich, to be assistant superintendent starting July 5.
Last week the School Committee and Prince agreed that he would leave and left the details to lawyers to work out in the last few days, according to several sources familiar with the situation.
The 57-year-old Prince follows immediate a pair of predecessors — Linda Savastano and Kristen Stringfellow — who left because of contentious relationships with this town’s school committees.
Each also served during or in the wake of voter pushback through referendums — all defeated — to cut school spending.
Prince in a wide-ranging 75-minute phone interview last week called his leaving a “mutual decoupling” and discussed some of the reasons.
“I am tired and I cannot do this anymore,” Prince said, after 13 months of leading the 426-employee school department. “It has become a chore, (it is) not like going to school and something that I really loved.”
Prince, whose first superintendent’s job was in South Kingstown, has been both the lead spokesman for the school department and the School Committee in press interviews since January. He became embroiled in both the political and administrative crossfire from other town officials as well as citizen critics.
Most recently, Price was at the center of financial issues related to the Town Council’s public demands for money through cost savings to support a proposed new high school as well as a citizens referendum — that lost — to reduce the $68.5 million school budget by $1.5 million.
However, he also had other problems that preceded these and put him in an unfavorable light with certain community advocacy groups.
Prince in the interview agreed that these included ending a popular dual language program in the district, closing Curtis Corner Middle School, shutting down Wakefield Elementary School, laying off scores of employees and other personnel actions.
The town has seen a 25.5% drop in students since 2011.
He didn’t shy away from at least two public confrontations with Town Council President Rory McEntee. The first occurred during a School Building Committee meeting on a new high school proposal and the other during a Town Council meeting about a budget cut.
Both brought heated exchanges in a televised public forum. He maintained the council could have done more to support him and the school department.
He also said in the interview last week that he believes that the School Committee could have done more to support him.
He noted other confrontations and difficulties in which “you have to go to town hall to yell at other people” because needs of the school system were not being met. He bypassed examples.
“You can only fight so many wars and there were many wars to fight,” he added after a brief pause.
Many people probably don’t realize, he said, “how gut-wrenching it was.” This echoed comments from predecessors who tangled with the town’s school committees and other public officials, too.
Prince also described what he called a file of “hateful emails” that have been sent to him — many names and locations of senders unknown — since he became superintendent.
Some involved racial slurs, he said, pointing out that he was the state’s only African-American school superintendent in addition to being South Kingstown’s first.
Prince said that he never reported these instances to the police. He emphasized that he doesn’t see racial issues as a cause for his departure.
Prince said that the job was very difficult and a 160-mile daily round-trip commute from his home in Duxbury, MA, torqued up the stress from work.
“All this adds up to you have just so much runway,” he said. “Every superintendent has a shelf life of three, maybe six years, and mine came to expire a lot sooner than that,” he said.
Asked about much-repeated criticism about him not attending South Kingstown High School’s graduation on June 16, he said that a family matter took precedence.
He explained that a family commitment couldn’t be changed and took him away on graduation day. He said that he inserted an explanation in remarks he prepared for School Committee Chairwoman Whitford to read at the graduation.
“She left it out,” he added quickly. He said he didn’t know the reasons for the omission. Other officials have said that Whitford rejected the speech she asked him to prepare and may not have included his explanation in her own remarks.
Looking back on 13 months as superintendent, he said he is left with ambivalence about the two divided town panels’ abilities and commitment to work together.
A succession of recent school superintendents leaving on conflict-ridden terms with the school committee and tug-of-war politics over school priorities have created a serious dysfunction, the outgoing superintendent said.
“It’s a community that needs to decide on whether it wants to come together. It needs a united government,” he said.
A Celebrated Appointment
The ending came in clear contrast to hailing his appointment last year and Whitford’s remarks at the time praising his hiring.
He had narrowly missed becoming South Kingstown’s school superintendent in 2019 when committee members were split between finalists Prince and former superintendent Linda Savastano before ultimately hiring Savastano on a 4-3 vote.
Whitford, when noting a year ago that Prince was the community’s first African-American school superintendent, said that she was both the first female of color to sit on the board and board chairwoman.
“It is history-making here. It is exciting for me. I never expected for me to be here and then choose a superintendent of color. It’s wonderful,” she said at the time.
“He’s definitely what we need here in South Kingstown,” Whitford said in an interview right after the appointment.
“Over the past decade we’ve had several superintendents and interims, but we really need a superintendent to look at all the aspects of education and how to improve on it, give all our students - and I mean all of our students — the best opportunities going forward,” she said.
She added when he was appointed, “I have every intention of helping him to be successful here and I want him to be successful.”
Whitford this week declined to comment on these earlier statements.
She also declined to address matters about whether she deliberately left out of the graduation speech Prince’s family reasons for not attending and refused to provide examples of any accomplishments Prince made during his short time in South Kingstown.
Officials have said that the School Committee’s lawyers have restricted and scripted their public comments to avoid any further potential of litigation as has happened in pending instances with Savastano.
In addition to administrative qualms committee members had with Prince’s skill level and management style, officials with knowledge of the town’s political dynamics said that Prince also became a liability for the Democratic Party, which has all the seats on both the Town Council and the School Committee.
They pointed to his public confrontations with McEntee, son of Democratic leaders State Rep. Carol McEntee and Michael McEntee, as well as a deteriorated relationship in recent weeks with Whitford.
Nonetheless, some officials, who did not want to be named, pointed to Prince’s accomplishments. They offered that he:
- Set up two new subcommittees to help the School Committee facilitate important work — an Education and Accountability Subcommittee for consolidating the middle school and another for Special Education Subcommittee.
The special education panel sought to find and recommend a consultant to perform an audit of special education programs.
- Held two strategic planning forums with the public. The second one was especially successful, one School Committee member said, “where Mark brought in students from the high school and middle school to share their experiences and give feedback.”
- Earned high praise for his work to support the school and other town officials who wanted to stop a recent $1.5 million referendum cut to the school budget.
- Worked diligently to follow the School Committee’s closing plans for Wakefield Elementary School and Curtis Corner Middle School. He oversaw the operational end of the buildings’ uses and had to prepare them for handing over to the town general government for oversight and maintenance costs.
Yet, relationship-building wasn’t at the top of the list, said Mike Marran, Town Council vice president, who was on the school committee a year ago and voted to hire Prince for the school leader’s job.
“He said he wanted to develop a very open, regular and collaborative communication with each member of the School Committee, Town Council, town officials and staff, but that never materialized,” he said. “There was also a departure of a significant number of senior staff during his tenure that only added to the problems.”
These include, he said, an assistant superintendent, two directors of pupil personnel services, an executive assistant, two principals and a vice principal, he said.
Prince, in one of his last acts, put Director of Pupil Personnel Gary Coppolino on a leave of absence for administrative job irregularities.
The committee Monday accepted Coppolino’s resignation from the job. He did not respond to an email request for comment.
Town Council member Jessica Rose said, “Mr. Prince served the children of SK well during his short time here. He also played a key role in getting our stage 1 bond submission across the finish line.”
“I wish him well in his future endeavors, and I have confidence that the school committee will continue to be diligent in their efforts to ensure a bright future for SK students and taxpayers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.