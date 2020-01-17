Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.