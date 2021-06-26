A new drug to help stall the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease is giving Marc Archambault of South Kingstown some new hope.
Coping for the last few years with the onset of the disease, he has been adjusting his life to compensate for increasing difficulties, such as being unable to spell words correctly.
That view is changing with hope that a new drug called aducanumab, the first novel therapy approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. It’s been touted by some researchers as a treatment that can slow or stop the progression of his disease. He received his first monthly intravenous dosage last week.
“Hopefully this is going to stop it. It’s that amazing,” said Archambault, 70, and a long-time real estate agent in South Kingstown.
Earlier this week, though, The Wall Street Journal reported on previously undisclosed memos from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that questioned whether enough of a study had been done to warrant the drug’s release to the public.
Understanding the Disease
Speaking at seminars and meetings with lawmakers fulfills Archambault’s personal mission to educate others about the disease. It’s also helping him make his own peace with an incurable adversary that may eventually rob his vitality.
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible and progressive form of dementia affecting an estimated 5.7 million Americans, including 23,000 in Rhode Island. It is the fifth leading cause of death for persons 65 and older, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For Archambault, this journey began watching his father who was afflicted with it. In 2013, when Archambault was 62, he volunteered for research studies on the disease.
He got an unwelcome surprise after a series of his own memory tests and showed he had the disease – and at an earlier age than his father.
A few years ago when that diagnosis happened, he didn’t see a promising treatment on the horizon. Since that time, symptoms also began to appear and have progressed, he said.
Right now he has trouble spelling words and writing sentences correctly. He started using online searches that helped him complete the correct spelling of the word, Archambault explained.
“Now we are at the point where that won’t work because I’m so far off on the spelling,” he said. It’s not limited, though, to just spelling. He has trouble reading and understanding some sentences.
“It’s not that I don’t hear words. The words do get connected to my brain,” he said. Instead, he needs to see people’s faces and lips moving to know they are talking, even though he doesn’t read the words formed by people’s mouths, he added.
To help him cope at work with property sales – he’s still doing the showings and his salesmanship is still strong – he hired a personal assistant.
He’s also feeling upbeat from devising other ways to cope with the disease. It’s something he hopes will be manageable rather than only a continuous downhill slide, he said.
In a 2019 interview with The Independent he described those thoughts.
“Some stuff I don’t talk about right now. It’s an end thing. I know what’s coming,” he said at the time, remembering his father’s final days. “If they (friends and family) think I’m not thinking about it, they’re wrong,” he added softly.
“You want to die in your own bed, you want to die in your own house and you want to die with your kids around,” he said slowly with certainty.
Life to Live
But for now that comes on another day — perhaps even never — for Archambault. There’s much more left in life for him to live.
“Part of why I am happy,” he said this week looking back over the last two years, “is that I’m still working. I need to keep my brain working. And, of course, now this wonderful drug.”
His physician at Butler Hospital’s Neurology and the Memory and Aging Program, is equally pleased that a new therapy is available. However, like Archambault, he also doesn’t see it as a cure-all.
“This is truly a milestone moment in Alzheimer’s research. Approval of aducanumab is a major breakthrough that opens a new era of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Stephen Salloway.
“So many people have worked so hard and for so long to make this day happen. But as momentous as this achievement is, it is only the beginning. The approval of aducanumab provides a treatment foothold to build on as we continue to work toward developing new and even more powerful treatments,” he said.
The researcher also said that he is hoping these kinds of drug discoveries and uses will lead to others that help with prevention of the disease.
“I think prevention is going to be the key for Alzheimer’s, really catching people who are at risk,” said Salloway.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in decades over the objection of agency statisticians who said there was insufficient evidence to support approval, according to newly released internal memos and reported this week in The Wall Street Journal.
In the internal memos released Tuesday, according to The Journal, FDA officials discussed whether to approve the drug from Biogen Inc. over objections from the agency’s drug statistics office, which said that clinical trial data fell short of the proof typically required to put a new product on the market.
Ultimately, top officials decided that the evidence indicating that the drug worked, while inconclusive, was strong enough to allow doctors and patients to decide for themselves whether to take it, according to the memos obtained by the newspaper.
For Archambault, making that decision was easy. Prevention is a hope and for him that this new drug will help to stabilize his condition.
“If this drug is successful, I could die 10 years now from cancer rather than this disease,” he said.
