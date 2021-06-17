NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Only a few months ago, an in person graduation seemed improbable for many, with expectations of another virtual graduation ceremony or one with very limited people.
Luckily for the North Kingstown High School Class of 2021, that was not the case, as 324 seniors gathered on the football field to join the ranks of Skippers alumni. The ceremony was held on campus in the stadium rather than at the Ryan Center for the first time in over 15 years in order to comply with COVID restrictions at the time of planning.
Families of the students packed the stadium, eager to watch their kids walk the stage and celebrate their accomplishments, as well as teachers, administrators and other staff members who took a final opportunity to say goodbye to the Class of 2021.
“I would like to take this last opportunity to personally acknowledge and thank the members of the Class of 2021 for their positive contributions to our school,” Principal Babara Morse said. “In my many years at the high school, you stand out as one of the most respectful and kind classes I have known. We will miss your spirit and positive energy in the building.”
While Morse didn’t have a formal speaking role on the evening, having addressed the graduates previously at the class day ceremonies, as is school tradition, she gave an introduction as well as a moment of silence in memory of Elise Jackson, who died in 2013 at the age of 11 after a five-month battle with a rare autoimmune disease and would’ve been a member of the Class of 2021, a request given to Morse by her former Forest Park Elementary classmates.
The national anthem was performed by graduating seniors Beckett Collins, Alexander Davis, Haven Hardie and Caleigh Pearce, while Sophia DeGenova, Helen Deresky and Tanner Wadovick led the pledge of allegiance.
Graduating senior Cassidy Snyder served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, and began her remarks by thanking the teachers, administrators and other staff for their work to make their four years at the high school special.
“Our experiences in this district have been shaped by your fantastic leadership and life lessons,” Snyder said. “There are not enough words to thank you for what you do.”
For Superintendent Phil Auger, the night was both about celebrating and being thankful.
“Tonight is about pride and it’s about gratitude,” Auger said. “Graduating from a school as great as North Kingstown High School is a major accomplishment, and doing so during a historic pandemic is testimony to your grit and your potential for greatness.”
Auger told the graduates he wanted them to feel incredibly proud of themselves for graduating from such a well-respected public school system.
“The North Kingstown and Jamestown public school systems are among the finest anywhere, and because of that, our graduates are among the finest anywhere,” Auger said.
In particular, he attributed that success to having a great community base to support the students and their schools.
“The people here tonight represent your whole community,” Auger said. “Your elected leaders, your parents, your families, your teachers, your neighbors and they have personally and collectively worked hard and sacrificed so much to produce this opportunity for you. All of us together, our collective commitment even during a pandemic, has made it so that you have had great teachers to teach you, great programs to guide you and now great opportunities in front of you. Now that you’re graduates, I hope that no matter where life takes you, you will always be proud of your public schools and grateful for the people of your hometown who have made them possible for you.”
Auger was followed by salutatorian Julia Totten, who Snyder praised as a “dedicated and hard-working student” always looking for ways to help others.
“She is the classmate you can always count on to know the answer to a last-minute study question in the classmate who will drop everything to help you grasp the subject you don’t quite understand,” Snyder said. “Julia constantly raises the bar and challenges others around her to rise to her level.”
For Totten, being able to have such a graduation after the past year was something she was grateful for.
“Just a few short months ago, I know many of us were worried that our graduation ceremony would be on a screen. I’m so glad that we were wrong,” Totten said. “Thankfully we get to share this moment together and in person after a year of quarantines, Google Meets and staring at our walls wishing we could leave our houses.”
With the past year and a half having been dominated by the pandemic, Totten said she struggled to reference the typical high school memories of previous graduating classes, but could reference some of the “unique to us” experiences the class shared together over the past four years.
“We’ve had an adventure like no other watching the world drastically change around us, all while trying to navigate the changes in our own lives,” Totten said.
Totten also recalled Friday March 13, 2020, the last day of school before quarantine and as she called it, the class’s last “typical” day of high school.
“Of course it had to be a Friday the 13th,” Totten said. “We walked out of the school on a disjointed path, confused and slightly fearful of what was happening. We had no idea about the enormous shift that was about to take place and both our personal and our academic lives, but we did know something significant was upon us.”
Through that, Totten said she saw her classmates rise to the occasion, which she felt showed what they are capable of in the face of uncertainty.
“Change is inherently scary because it represents the unknown and the uncharted,” Totten said. “We had to survive and adapt to the craziest and most unpredictable changes ever, all caused by the pandemic. We were prisoners in our homes, staring at screens and wondering how on Earth we could learn a foreign language, write an essay or memorize the unit circle without seeing our teachers or classmates in person. It seemed possible, especially since it hadn’t been done before, yet here we are an entire year later at our in person high school graduation. We survived the first year of the pandemic. We adapted to change and persevered through this in a way that we never thought possible. This ability to adapt is why I know that we are all truly ready for anything that crosses our paths.”
“We will adapt to the next changes in our lives just as we have adapted to every step or jump or blind leap of faith so far,” Totten added. “I know that we, the Class of 2021, can do anything and everything that we put our minds to because we have already done the unimaginable.”
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos served as the featured graduation speaker and congratulated the class on their accomplishment.
“It is truly an honor for me to be here with you today,” Matos said. “ I just want to say congratulations to the class of 2021: you did it in spite of all the challenges that you were faced with because of the pandemic.”
Taking the positive out of the negative, Matos said, is the key to long term success.
“One of the things that I would like to tell you is that in life you’re going to find disappointments, things are not going to go the way you planned, but again, the way that you handle the situation is going to make a huge difference in how you shape your future,” Matos said.
Matos also shared the lessons of her favorite book, “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz and encouraged the graduates to follow its four lessons: to be impeccable with your word, to not take anything personally, to not make assumptions and to always do your best.
“As you move on from North Kingstown High School today, I want you to remember these agreements,” Matos said. “I want you to embrace them. They will serve you well in your pursuit of your next level.”
As for those students whose journeys will be taking them out of state for the next four years or longer, Matos urged them to seek out those challenges and then come back home to Rhode Island.
“We need you,” Matos said. “Rhode Island needs you to come back, so please go out there, conquer the world and come back to Rhode Island.”
Valedictorian Alaina Minarik, who Snyder described as someone with fascinating intellectual ideas that she also looked forward to hearing from in class, gave her speech next, saying she felt moments like this brought things full circle.
“Moments like these make me feel as though time isn’t linear, but circular,” Minarik said. “It has a way of re-entering and then looping back so that we find ourselves in places that we’ve been before, but each time we return, we also find that we have changed a great deal since the last. We see ourselves through a new set of eyes and discover that our new environment is familiar and novel all at the same time. I’m not sure if you recall, but on our very first day at the school, we all came out onto this very football field so that we could stand in formation to create a giant 2021 for a drone photo… It’s poetic that, after over a year apart, we have all come together again on the same field one last time to say goodbye.”
As an artist, Minarik compared everyone’s high school journey to their own canvas, which they all started with blank and then added onto as the past four years went by, and one which was shaken by the pandemic hitting last school year, but that in the end was able to be finished through their resilience.
“We were just getting the hang of things when a deadly pandemic ravaged the world, immersing us in loss, fear and isolation,” Minarik said. “Quarantine interfered with our education and prevented us from doing that which we had come to love. It was like someone had bumped the table and spilled black ink all over the work that we had developed for the last two and a half years, so much progress reversed. We could’ve given up. We could’ve just tossed our canvas into the garbage, I’m sure a lot of us felt like doing that, but somehow we found a way to salvage what the pandemic had taken from us. We spent this past year, our senior year, improvising and adapting, approaching our artwork from new angles. We integrated the nasty ink stain into the picture, turning it into something of artistic significance. We made it look intentional, purposeful and now we are done. Maybe our portraits don’t look exactly like what we imagined when we started, but when we think of the journey we’ve taken to get to this point, we see that they look exactly as they should; they’re priceless.”
She then encouraged her classmates to take that resilience with them as they head out to make their way in the world to make the world a better place.
“We’re going out into a broken world in need of not only restoration, but also improvement,” Minarik said. “The pandemic is just one of many crises that have arisen in a time already plagued by tumultuous political landscapes and staggering social injustices. As members of Generation Z, it is our responsibility to paint them or just and more peaceful future for everyone. We know that the process will not be easy, but we have already proven that we can adapt to change and the skills that we have developed at North Kingstown High School and the guidance that we have received from our dedicated teachers and mentors will help us along the way.”
“So here we are again: each of us facing a new blank canvas,” Minarik said in her closing statement. “Let’s make it our best work yet.”
Following the speech, graduating senior Beckett Bessenger announced her Class of 2021’s class gift: a cash donation to the next four graduating classes from North Kingstown High School.
“As graduates in the midst of such an unprecedented time, it is important to think of a legacy that we want to leave for the classes that follow and we hope that our graduating class will serve as a tremendous example for graduates to come,” Bessenger said. “This is why the Class of 2021‘s class gift is a monetary donation to the next four graduating classes. This donation will help future NK graduates find the events and fundraisers that keep our ‘Skipper Pride’ alive. Besides the monetary gift we leave behind, we hope the resilience and strength our class has shown will not be forgotten by future classes.”
The traditional presentation of diplomas for the 324 graduates followed, along with a farewell from the Class of 2022, the singing of the Alma Mater, the changing of the tassel and a recessional to play off the now-graduated Skippers one final time.
