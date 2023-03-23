NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday held a discussion with consultant Good Energy, and the public, addressing its planned contract with NextEra Energy Services’ Community Choice Electricity Program — which allows opt-outs and opt-ins, but requires those who don’t want services to first opt out.
Narragansett is one of seven Rhode Island communities that plan to go through with the service that will launch in May; the other six towns being Central Falls, Providence, Barrington, South Kingstown, Newport and Portsmouth.
Good Energy Sales Manager Jamie Rhodes said the purpose of the program is a “two-fold piece.”
The objectives are to lower electricity prices, act against climate change by securing electricity supplies with more renewable energy and to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
“The idea behind this is that the more individuals that the aggregation programs are working with, the greater our buying power and ability to negotiate with suppliers in order to secure better rates for program participants,” Rhodes said.
By entering this agreement, the town can choose electricity supplies, while delivery and billing will still go through Rhode Island Energy, Rhodes said.
RI Energy will continue to handle all the billing and will be paid through a single bill. Rhode Island is still responsible for maintenance.
“The consumer experience is designed to not change significantly,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said that the program is designed to be voluntary participation, but there is automatic enrollment for eligible customers.
“(Eligible customers are) anybody who takes last-resort service from RI Energy, meaning that you called them when they were National Grid or RI Energy and said, ‘I’d like to open an electricity account.’”
Rhodes said the idea for the new energy program is to change that.
“The automatic choice is the program created by the town, rather than what the utility has created for the entire state,” Rhodes said.
If customers want to opt out, there is no penalty to leave and they can exit program before it starts. There is no fee to leave or to return to the program.
Rhodes explained the program is opt-out, rather than opt-in because it gives suppliers a sure number of people who will be participating. He said this will aid in the goal to establish a balance of power between consumers and suppliers.
The initial rate for the program that Rhode Island Energy filed in January was 9.761. That number is now is 10.341.
“The reason for that change, that increase for them, is that they had to refile their administrative costs factor that adds into their rate, as well as they had to refile their renewable energy cost factor that goes into the rate,” Rhodes said.
This is needed because RI Energy is not allowed to make money on supply. Rates will be finalized Monday, regardless of resident opt out percentage.
“The rate … only exists because it’s an opt out program. If it’s an opt-in program, then next era would say we will charge a number but we’re not going to make any guarantees with it … Someone won’t join unless they know what the rate is.”
Narragansett resident Karen Shabshelowitz was not satisfied with the presentation, explaining that she fears what would happen during a power outage.
“I don’t want to hear campaign promises and I don’t want to hear consultant promises and what they predict,” Shabshelowitz said. “I want to know what the strategic plan is by these electric companies when we lose power for five days. Because it’s happened more than once.”
Rhodes said RI Energy does have an outage plan and receives funding from bills.
“We expect them to deliver on those commitments that they have,” Rhodes said.
Council President Pro Tem Jill Lawler did not agree with the opt out requirement but supported the fact that customers in town will at least have a choice.
Much like South Kingstown officials, Lawler said she has received calls from displeased residents in recent days.
Officials at South Kingstown’s previous meeting’s segment on the issue said that prior to anyone being automatically enrolled, a 30-day notice must be given to residents.
South Kingstown’s opt-out period was extended to April 8.
“I have to agree with the majority of the people who called (me),” Lawler said. “They were really upset that a choice had been made for them, that they have to opt out … I do agree that government should not be making a choice for any resident about what service they should use. Whether it’s a telephone service or electric service it shouldn’t have been made.”
