NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A $1.5 million payment, described by some as a “bridge loan,” from the town to the project to build a new library in Narragansett cleared a Town Council vote on Tuesday.
Town officials arguing for its passage said that in order for Narragansett to be eligible for a state reimbursement of up to 50% of construction expenses, the town had to fully fund the construction budget at the time of application.
The application for reimbursement would be submitted to the state Office of Library and Information Services by next month. OLIS approval is expected by June 30.
Missing the application and approval would mean the town would miss out on $650,000 in reimbursement to the town of costs for acquiring the former Belmont Market building at the pier – the planned site of the new library.
The request for the advance comes from the Library Board, which said it expects the money to be repaid in the form of donations and grants that it receives after the March deadline.
“This is to show OLIS that as a town, we are committed to move forward with the application process,” Council President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno said. “We have a healthy (general) fund and we can do a loan on paper. We will be reimbursed, (the board) is committed to it.”
The agreement was drafted by a working group of town and library officials.
It includes a “promise to repay” indicating that the Library Board and Friends of the Library “promise to repay to the order of Town, to its General Fund, the amount of such advances … such repayment to be made from private donations and grants received by either the Library Board or the Friends of the Library for the Project.”
The language indicates that all advances would be repaid by June 2025.
The Library Board and the Friends of the Library “agree to use their best efforts in good faith to raise private donations and grants to repay the Advance,” the agreement says. “The Library Board and the Friends of the Library agree that all private donations and grants received by either of them after the date of the Advance unless otherwise restricted by law shall be deemed available to repay the Advance.”
The total project cost is $6.5 million, with $5.8 million of that coming from a bond approved by voters in 2016. Donations “in hand” are $1.1 million, plus another $400,000 existing fund balance for the project, Town Council President Jesse Pugh said.
Another $425,000 in pledges are committed through the end of the year, Pugh said, but can’t be used to show OLIS funds in hand for the project.
Commitments exist for another $80,000 in 2023 and 2024 and $30,000 in 2025. The total is more than $617,000 in committed pledges, Pugh said. The library has also applied for up to $1 million in Champlain Foundation grants, he added.
All told, the town would receive back $1.3 million to $1.6 million.
“This is specific donations that would be used as transfers back to the town to satisfy the $1.5 million,” Pugh said. “That’s in addition to the $650,000 we will get back from OLIS.”
He called Tuesday’s agreement a “paper transfer” to show OLIS that the town backs the project.
The council on Tuesday also approved issuance of the remaining bonds of construction for completion of the library project by October of 2023. The move was made in anticipation that interest rates will increase later in the year.
Construction costs for the project also have jumped, with some estimates used by the town showing costs for materials have risen 22 to 24 percent between 2017 and 2021.
