“Your $1,000 assistance check is ready,” one text says. Another claims, “Government assistance initiatives are available to all U.S. citizens right now.”
Don’t believe them.
Both are examples that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is warning are among the many scams to pop up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent passage of a massive, $2 trillion federal stimulus package that will provide up to $1,200 for individuals and $500 per child.
“The checks do not exist yet. If you receive a message promising you that money, it’s a scam,” Neronha said. “These are challenging times and many people could use some relief. Unfortunately, there are scammers who will try and take advantage of people in need. If you see it, call us. The more information we get from the public, the more we can get the word out to help others.”
Call, e-mails, or text messages promising federal aid checks and seeking upfront payment, bank account information, Social Security numbers or other personally identifiable information are scams.
The AG’s consumer protection team has received complaints from Rhode Islanders who have received text messages urging them to click on a link to receive their “assistance check” or e-mails with the subject line “COVID-19 PANDEMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE.” When consumers click on the link or open the e-mail, they are asked to provide personal information, including bank account and Social Security numbers, to get their check.
Telephone scammers also often pretend to be a nonprofit organization seeking financial donations to assist those affected by COVID-19. Unsolicited e-mails with malicious attachments or links to bogus websites are designed to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities.
The Rhode Island State Police also urge people to be vigilant.
“During these difficult and unsure times, criminals seek to take advantage of citizens’ concerns about COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus,” Maj. Timothy G. Sanzi, Detective Bureau commander, said. “Members of law enforcement have observed an increase in fraudulent activity seeking to exploit people’s fears, and we want Rhode Islanders to be aware of the scams we are seeing most frequently.”
The public can get accurate information from legitimate sources, particularly government sites such as the Rhode Island Department of Health at health.ri.gov/covid/ and the United States Center for Disease Control at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The FTC has issued the following guidelines for consumers to keep in mind:
– The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.
– The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number. Anyone who does so is a scammer.
– The federal government has not yet issued COVID-19 relief payments.
Neronha’s office offered additional guidance for protecting against scams and fraud:
– Don’t click on links in unsolicited e-mails. Always verify the source.
– Be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO). These organizations will not be contacting you directly. Visit www.cdc.gov or www.who.int for health-related information.
– There is currently no vaccine or approved treatment for COVID-19. Any offer promising a vaccination or treatment is a scam.
– Thoroughly check out any charity or organization seeking donations for COVID-19 related causes. Someone asking for donations - particularly in cash, prepaid credit cards, or gift cards - to help victims of COVID-19, or for “research” into finding a vaccine or cure, is likely a scammer.
– Look out for scam “investment opportunities.” The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an investor alert. Before making any type of investment regarding stock in any company, you should contact a legitimate investment company.
– Beware of online or unsolicited calls or e-mails from individuals posing as government officials, insurance adjusters or healthcare representatives. Do not provide personal information (such as Social Security number, date of birth, etc.) to any unsolicited callers.
People who think they are victims of fraud can contact the the Rhode Island United Way Cybercrime Hotline by dialing 2-1-1. or Rhode Island’s Consumer Protection Unit at the Office of the Attorney General at (401) 274-4400, as well as a local state police barracks or a local police department.
