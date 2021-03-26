NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In a rare split decision, the Town Council in Narragansett voted 3-2 last week to approve a committee that its council sponsor says will showcase the town’s promotion of a culture of unity, tolerance and empathy.
The six-member Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness (IDEA) Committee proposed by President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno would include one member from the council.
Resident Alicia Vignali Henry contributed to the proposal. She said similar advisory committees have been formed nationwide and elsewhere in Rhode Island, and produced positive results.
“Narragansett can create a catalyst that drives progress through social and environmental dimensions throughout the town,” she said. “This committee isn’t going to take anything away from anyone. It isn’t going to over-reach into or monitor government or divide the community.”
Among the stated goals of the committee as presented are developing ways to showcase the diversity within town; recruitment plans for hiring from a diverse and talent pool; identifying specific sub-communities within Narragansett; and launching a residents against racism campaign.
It also proposes recommending drafting policy for education and training on bias, social justice and cultural literacy, highlighting the uniqueness of Narragansett, opening doors for inclusion in events, vending, and attendance and identifying areas where IDEA principles can be useful.
Council President Jesse Pugh said he sees the committee as acting in an advisory role to open up needed discussions around diversity.
“Generally, Narragansett is not a diverse town,” he said. “That’s not an insult to anybody or calling anyone a bigot, this is just reality. Look at the stats. Narragansett is 95 percent white. It’s generally one religion. It has a very high income tax bracket at this point. It’s not diverse. Do we want it to be? I think most people do. But it’s not going to happen on its own. It might not even happen with this.”
Some public members spoke against the measure, saying qualifications and experience should be the driving factors in how the town operates in areas such as hiring, and had concerns that the committee’s work would veer into “political correctness,” as one commenter said.
Many others spoke in favor of the proposal.
“This is a great opportunity and platform for members of the community to learn from each other and grow,” supporter Alex Menzies said. He noted Cranston has a similar committee, as well as Barrington.
State Sen. Bridget Valverde also said she was happy to see that vulnerable populations are represented in the proposal.
“I’m proud that Narragansett is looking to take this step,” she said. “In the three other towns I represent there have been some great efforts to address racial disparities and inclusiveness. Actively being inclusive takes a lot of work and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
Voting for it were Buonanno, Pugh and Councilor Deb Kopech.
Councilors Ewa Dzwierzynski and Patrick Murray wanted to wait to vote until the council could get a better understanding and more information about the proposed group, and revise the draft proposal.
“These bullet points are pretty deep and broad-based,” Murray said. He said many of the goals of the committee are already in the town charter.
“Has there been a diversity problem or issue out there? Has there been a complaint,” he asked.
Buonanno said the committee presents an opportunity to raise awareness, promote education and encourage diversity.
A motion to table the item for two weeks failed on a 3-2 vote as well.
“I do support this initiative but I don’t support moving it forward without the language it’s supposed to have,” Dzwierzynski said, adding that she would like to see the language establishing the committee in its final form and reviewed by legal counsel. “I don’t understand why two weeks is really going to make a difference. I’m a little bit baffled and floored. We have meetings every two weeks. This would be on the agenda and all cleaned up, we’d be able to speak to it and be able to vote on what it’s supposed to be.”
Murray continued with his assertion that the committee’s mission wasn’t clear and may conflict with the charter and town ethics codes, and called the issue a “hot potato” nationally.
“I know it’s a committee and a concept, but the concept seems to be so convoluted. What am I voting for,” he said.
Pugh said none of the recommendations of the new committee would be binding and that it was time to move forward with it.
“There’s a lot to encompass,” Pugh said. “There’s no way to really get it perfect and there’s never going to be an end because there’s always work to be done.”
