SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A little bit of “Creepy Christmas” — a presentation for adults — will offer some interesting, odd and revealing ideas about this holiday through a Zoom presentation hosted by the South Kingstown Public Library.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the library brings back artistic historian Jeff Belanger for a reprise of his commentary as a prolific researcher of folklore and legend. More than 80 people attended his Zoom discussion last year on New England Legends, said Britta Obertello, South Kingstown librarian.
“We wanted him back this year for Creepy Christmas because it was so well attended. However, this is an adult program presentation and could be scary for young children,” she cautioned.
“Creepy Christmas” details how many of holiday traditions got started, such as why people put wreaths on doors, the meaning of a Yule log and what garland represents. He also talks about the selection of dates for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
However, he also includes in his talk about the history of Christmas tales about scary Christmas characters. They include monsters, such as Krampus, and other multiple scary creatures used to keep kids in line.
Remember the famous Christmas song which goes, “There’ll be scary ghost stories and tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago…”? So what happened to the scary stories?
Belanger brings the spooky back to the yuletide time of year with Creepy Christmas. From the origins of these holiday to the monsters and ghosts that lurk in its shadows, he uses a multi-media journey to explain the haunting behind the holiday.
For these reasons, parents are advised to keep young children away from this presentation. Adults with curiosities about this holiday and perhaps hidden meaning behind now more contemporary joyous interpretations may find the lecture interesting, said Obertello.
Author and Storyteller
Belanger is an author, podcaster, storyteller, adventurer, and explorer of the unexplained. He’s written more than a dozen books that have been published in six languages and he’s the Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime.
He provides programs and lectures to audiences all over the world, and he’s been the writer and researcher for every episode of “Ghost Adventures” on the Travel Channel. Belanger has made media appearances on radio and television programs over his 20-year career that has delved into his own passion for mysteries and legends.
Obertello said that registration and other information will be available on the library’s website at skpl.org.
In addition, the library will be holding a book sale as part of the annual Kingston Village Holiday Fair. It will be Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shops and churches in the historic Kingston Village have held the fair for over 50 years in order to welcome the holiday season. The fair helps build a sense of community in Kingston.
The Kingston Village Christmas Fair has lasted for over 50 years in this quaint Revolutionary-era village, founded in 1732 and known as “Little Rest.”
Its atmosphere, which also brushes against modernity with the University of Rhode Island located at its center, aims to bring a sense of community as well as attract holiday visitors taking in its charms and looking for different experiences around the state.
“Everybody has their own unique place, and that’s what makes the fair work so well,” commented Kathleen Carland of the South County Art Association, based in Kingston, in a 2019 interview just before the COVID pandemic stopped the next year’s fair.
“It really brings Kingston to life. It’s a bustling little village and I wish that people come and discover it for themselves.”
During the fair, local churches hold sales at their congregations with goods created by their parishioners.
The book sale benefits Friends of the Kingston Free Library and proceeds are raised by selling books that are donated. Obertello said that in the past more than $2,000 has been raised to help support the library.
“We’ve sold hundreds of books. People just love this event,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.