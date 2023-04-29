SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South County Chamber Singers’ (SCCS) new artistic director, Tony Romeo wants to take the historic group to the next level.
While he isn’t exactly sure what that plan will look like, Romeo says he’s confident the group is poised to build off the program’s history and he looks forward to helping it pen a new chapter.
The SCCS has existed for almost 40 years since its founding in 1984 and is prepping for its upcoming spring concert, “Composing America,” on May 7.
Romeo believes the human voice packs a special power and is an instrument that no other can replicate or reflect.
“In some ways, you’re putting yourself out there more,” Romeo said. “You are the instrument … The human voice is so personal, to have a group of people singing together is such a powerful experience.”
Last fall, Romeo directed on an interim basis, before applying for, and securing the full-time job, a gig he started this spring.
Romeo said he is excited to put “Composing America” together, because of the country’s variety of musical signatures that it’s known for; from early folk songs, to spiritual, and contemporary works.
Romeo said one of the biggest keys to success is to have each singer locked into the same mindset, when portraying the group’s music.
“When you’re nervous the first thing to go is that shaky voice — emotion goes immediately to the voice.”
Romeo is originally from Springfield, Mass., and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Music and Computer Information Technology, and M.S. in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
In Springfield, he was the music director and organist at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He taught music to Grades K-8, at St. Adalbert Church, in Enfield, Conn.
Romeo also serves as music director for St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Narragansett and works as a speech-language pathologist in East Providence.
Romeo moved to Rhode Island in 2017 to start a career as a stage pathologist and speech language pathologist.
He added, he was “all music beforehand,” and played both piano and organ. There was no reason he chose Rhode Island specifically, other than a change in scenery, he said.
Romeo has played the piano since he was seven years old and began his journey in musical leadership in high school – when he student-music-directed. He has experience directing both college and community choirs and has instructed for theaters across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.
In his last semester of graduate school, Romeo assembled and directed the Aphasia Chorus in the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic at the College of Saint Rose in Albany.
It was here where he could clearly see how music can have a strong and lasting impression.
“While a lot of the clients in the clinic couldn’t speak well, the memory for the music and melody, was very easy to facilitate, singing and recalling words,” he said. “It was wonderful bridging the two disciplines — a wonderful opportunity to see how powerful music is, and how long it lasts in the brain. The impression it leaves.”
Those interested can attend the SCCS’s open dress rehearsal on May 5 at 7 p.m. and the concert, May 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea, located at 72 Central St. in Narragansett. Tickets cost $15 for the dress rehearsal and $20 for the concert. Children under 12 years old will be admitted into both performances for free.
The concerts feature works are created by American composers. This includes Lauridsen, Courtney, and PDQ Bach. The SCCS features singers from throughout the state.
The local community chorus was founded by Harold “Sandy” Falconer. It started with Falconer inviting his friends over to sing — with their rehearsals and concerts taking place in his living room.
Ticket purchases and additional information can be found at southcountychambersingers.com.
