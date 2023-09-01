If being invisible has any attraction to you or even just a slight interest — as well as the sense of power you might feel — then I. Michael Grossman’s book “The Power” is worth a read.
It gives a reader, through the character Edgar, a sense of the flaws and imperfections we all possess in life but need to experience to find the acceptance of peace and love, as so well put in some critical commentary by South County author Yvette Nachmias-Baeu.
It is a revision of a 2012 edition, which the always self-critical Grossman lays out in an interview about the changes and reasons for returning a once-finished work in “The Power.”
It should be noted, though, that the actual power, perhaps more defined as an influence, people possess can have a fascination for Grossman. He likes to delve into it in both obvious and subtle ways, and it comes across clearly in a previous work, his seventh novel, “The Accidental President.”
In a wide-ranging interview, he opines about the “power” of being invisible.
While on the surface a fantasy adventure, “The Power” is a metaphor for the perception of power or influence by those seemingly having it and those affected by it.
“We live in a time when power is elevated over ethics. We focus more on the mighty, paying less attention to the Mother Theresas of the world. So The Power takes a deep dive into how the acquisition of power alters us — specifically through its impact on my main character, Edgar,” Grossman said.
It is interesting to stop here for a moment to consider today’s online culture fostering influence and power through life broadcasted on social media: historical narratives, eye-catching personal videos, revealing pictures, intimate reflections, intense bullying and other displays once mostly reserved for face-to-face confrontations. Invisibility for power was considered cowardice.
In a New York Times piece titled “How to Be Invisible,” Akiko Busch also hails the benefits of social invisibility, positioning it as a salve to modern society’s tendency toward narcissism, the “look at me” preening so common to reality TV and YouTube, Mark While, Ph.D., writes in Psychology Today “Why Everyone Should Try Being Invisible — Invisibility has tremendous benefits for normal people and superheroes alike.”
Grossman points to that perhaps hidden desire in many people despite their more public displays of self. He goes to the “Invisible Man” featured in Ralph Ellison’s 1952 book by the same name and H.G. Wells’s earlier works on the topic.
For those unfamiliar, “Invisible Man” is a modernist, politically charged novel in which Ralph Ellison writes against Richard Wright’s “Native Son” and riffs on H.G. Wells’ science fiction novel “The Invisible Man.” In Wells’ book, the protagonist is invisible; his body disappears and nobody can see him
“Who hasn’t wondered what they’d do if they could turn invisible? Folks have toyed with the idea since 1897 when H. G. Wells serialized The Invisible Man,” said Grossman.
Yes, that book had a terrorizing part, but Grossman likes to turn that idea on its head — both in the interview and in “The Power.”
“But literature has plenty of characters who use that power benevolently. How about Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak — used to thwart ‘He Who Must Not Be Named.’” he said. “And as children who ran full speed with our arms out pretending we could fly, the next most popular fantasy was to dream what if, poof, we could vanish but still be there.”
“As adults, we’ve wondered what we’d learn visiting friends or arriving at work unseen. What secrets would we uncover? And how would we use such a power? We might use it to get rich, have a peep in someone’s private life, or do heroic things for our nation,” Grossman offered with his imagination, unwinding an idea as he so quickly does in this and other books.
In his 2012 first edition, the protagonist is the very meek insurance actuary, Edgar, who gets the power to be invisible in a wonderfully magical moment. Readers watch how he learns he has the power, how he first uses it, and how it starts to change him.
“Looking over the first version of The Power a dozen years after it was first published, I found myself reading a book of missed opportunities and finding writing that was bloated with unnecessary detail,” Grossman said about the reason for a revision.
While perhaps invisible to readers, the need for changes became quite visible to him.
In the previous edition, he also created Imelda — a ruthless boss who tortures Edgar because he reminds her of her brother, who had excessive attention and favor from her mother.
Instead of letting Imelda drive” The Power” throughout the book, he said she left the narrative mid-way through in a stock kill-off.
“In the just-released edition, Imelda sticks around to the end to torment our hero — and what happens to her will surprise readers as much as it shocks Edgar,” Grossman said.
“What’s more, I found the original edition loaded with excessive details that sucked sentence energy and slow readers. Think of a choo-choo train with too many cars that seem to pass endlessly,” he explained.
“In the original edition, I blew the ending. Instead of letting my hero come to know how his special power altered him, I ended book it like a balloon when you release the air and it goes flat. In the revised version, the hero and the reader understand how melding power with insight is transformative,” he said.
While the book tells an inside story about being invisible to the outside, Grossman’s changes are hardly invisible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.