Local schools are taking precautions and making contingency plans after state health department reports that two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rhode Island.
Both Narragansett and South Kingstown have notified parents in order to outline preparations and to spread awareness of common preventative measures to counteract transmission of the illness, which has affected 60 people in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The World Health Organization reported 90,000 confirmed cases globally on Tuesday, with 80,000 of those in China.
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that both of its positive tests for the virus were found in people associated with a trip to Italy by students and staff from Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket.
The health department said a man in his 40s tested positive and a teenage girl who is a Saint Raphael student is a presumptive positive case. The state has also instructed about 60 people to self-quarantine, it said.
In addition, Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket remained closed Tuesday, and Achievement First Academy Hartford (Providence) and Garfield (Cranston) campuses and Meadowbrook Farms School in East Greenwich were all closed Tuesday for cleaning.
The Narragansett schools are planning a response to the anticipated spread of the virus and are in close contact with the town, the department of health and the Rhode Island Department of Education, Narragansett Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings said.
“Our early precautions and planning are similar to the planning and precautions schools would take in the face of pandemic influenza,” he said.
Among the precautions, Cummings said, is a focus on keeping schools healthy through regular hand washing. “Teachers will emphasize hand washing with all students and will allow additional time between classes as needed for students to regularly wash their hands. We will also have additional hand sanitizer available for students and staff,” he said.
The schools also are undergoing additional cleaning and disinfecting in all areas, including classrooms, cafeterias and lavatories.
Cummings said the district is planning for virtual learning if schools need to be closed.
“This will look slightly different at different levels, and will include the use of our school-issued computers in grades 5-12 and virtual lessons through email, YouTube, and other platforms in the younger grades,” he said.
Narragansett also has plans for vulnerable student populations, Cummings said, if schools are open but the risk of attendance is too great for an individual or small group.
“While it is our hope to have our school routines remain as normal as possible, we will fully comply with all recommendations from our public health officials,” he said. “If deemed necessary by the department of health, schools could be asked to close for a length of time to prevent the spread of the virus if cases are identified in our community. If such an event occurs, we will move to virtual learning experiences and continue with our students’ educations. We recognize the challenge this would pose for many families, and stand ready to support you in whatever ways are possible. Please know that we are planning for a variety of scenarios, and doing all we can to maintain the health and safety of our community and our students.”
In South Kingstown, school officials are monitoring the situation and closely following ongoing guidance from the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, Superintendent Linda Savastano said.
“In addition, we are working to be diligent with our prevention of the spread of illness in our schools and on our buses,” she said. “We are also reminding all to follow common practices to stay healthy and minimize the spread of disease.”
The South Kingstown School Department is also asking schools to review hand-washing techniques with students, discouraging the sharing of food and increasing the frequency of school building and bus cleaning by maintenance staff, according to Savastano.
“We are prepared to alter our procedures should any situation change but at this time federal health authorities are not recommending the closing or canceling of any classes,” she said. “We are working on our strategies and access to education (including online education). We will communicate any changes should the need arise.”
