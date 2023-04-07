PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Outdoor dining is here to stay … for now. Again.
Last week, Governor Daniel McKee signed a bill into to law extending a state-imposed moratorium on local ordinances that, prior to the pandemic, prohibited outdoor dining.
The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown and Narragansett) and Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown), was unanimously approved in the General Assembly earlier this session.
This law allows restaurants statewide to continue providing outdoor serving to customers, regardless of local ordinances, until Feb. 15. It is the third time since 2021 that the moratorium was extended. The previous moratorium was was scheduled to end on April 1.
“I think it’s great for hospitality in general, not just us,” Robert Leonard, co-owner of The Coast Guard House Restaurant said. “Everybody that has outdoor dining, I think it’s a plus. I haven’t heard any real issues with the added space. I also think it’s great for the city and towns and state of Rhode Island because they create tax revenue.”
Had the extension not been passed, restaurants that needed to create an outdoor dining space during the pandemic, but haven’t been able to make it permanent with their city or towns, would not be able to open their outdoor dining space.
“This is the one good thing that came out of the pandemic – outdoor dining,” McEntee said. “Everyone loves it, it’s great for business and Rhode Islanders and tourists alike love it .. now, we’re trying to work on a more permanent solution.”
In 2021, when the state of emergency was lifted investments that restaurants made “would once again be subject to local zoning laws,” DiMario said.
With 2021 marking DiMario’s first session in the Senate, she and McEntee, the Chairwoman of the small business committee, say they wanted to give restaurants a chance to “take the time that they needed to get through their local processes to make those changes permanent, if they wanted, without having to shut them down in the meantime.”
The goal has been to come up with a plan to make outdoor dining permanent and give certainty to restaurants.
“The issue is, we weren’t able to come to consensus on that bill, so that bill exists separately as the Outdoor Dining Act,” DiMario said. “But, that one, we weren’t at the place to pass that quite yet. So, we passed this additional temporary extension of the enforcement moratorium, while we try to figure out the other one.”
Any restaurant that made modifications without prior approval, during the state of emergency will be able to keep their modifications while this moratorium is in place, DiMario added.
“We forget in that time before COVID, there are considerations … we want to make sure that places have adequate accessible parking, we need to make sure that safety regulations are being followed,” DiMario said. “We don’t want to overlook those concerns. But, we do know that outdoor dining is super popular, people really like it. It gives restaurants an ability to expand their footprint in a number of tables they have, if they wish – so they can continue to recover. So, it’s kind of a win all around, but we just need to make sure that we’re not overburdening the cities and towns with all these applications that they need to work their way through.”
