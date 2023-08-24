SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee on Saturday held a 45-minute tribute at Riverside Cemetery last weekend to commemorate the life of Civil War veteran Brigadier General Isaac Peace Rodman (1822-1862), a figure the organization described as “a true son of South Kingstown.”
Organizers said the event was intended to recreate the first paid tribute to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument — a dedication speech delivered 139 years ago.
Rev. Clay Berry was present to deliver an invocation to open the event. His message communicated that through reflection, a brighter future is possible.
“Oh, gracious God, whose providential hand has guarded, guided and sustained this nation even in its darkest hours, we praise you for preserving the Union and nurturing the aspirations upon which it was founded,” Berry read. “We thank you for those gathered here bearing witness through our collective memories of the dangers we face when forces of hate and oppression turn families into enemies and arms are lifted against neighbors, when the work of peace fails.”
Town Council President Rory McEntee, who was present for the ceremony, declared Aug. 18 as Isaac Peace Rodman Day.
“I’m honored to speak in front of you today, in honor of such a heroic person from South Kingstown,” McEntee said. “…It is of utmost importance that South Kingstown acknowledges with deep gratitude, Isaac Peace Rodman’s legacy, his significant contribution as a civic leader, and the sacrifices he made defending our freedoms.”
Through his service in the battles of First Bull Run, Roanoke, and New Bern, Rodman jumped from the title of Captain to Brigadier General within a year. He was shot and killed in the Battle of Antietam and is the highest-ranking Rhode Island soldier ever to fall in combat. At the end of the Battle of Antietam, 3,650 Americans lay dead, and around 18,000 were wounded.
In addition to Rodman, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument was rededicated, and 63 others were remembered for their service.
Rodman was known for his contributions, was a civic presence in town and is admired by local and state historians. Between his community and the state, Rodman took on many responsibilities, working as tax assessor, town moderator, town council president, representative, and senator in the state’s General Assembly.
The event’s keynote speaker was Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore, who is a former history teacher at East Providence High School.
Benjamin Frail, of the Sons of Union Veteran Soldiers Major Sullivan Ballou Camp, read a poem during the commemoration and renewal portion of the ceremony, to encapsulate the significance of the gathering and those who were being honored.
“With valor as their banner, they fought for liberty, for a nation united, they gave all they could be,” Frail read. “Let us not forget these men, their names now carved in stone, their stories woven in history, their bravery right and shone.”
As a part of the dedication, there was a wreath-laying ceremony by reenactors and those who attended the service were given roses to lay at the foot of the monument. There was a precession to begin the tribute, with reenactors marching from the Wakefield First Baptist Church, down Main Street, and up the hill to the cemetery.
After the event, the community congregated for a reception. Refreshments were served and period music played on the Isaac Peace Rodman House Lawn.
“The only thing about Antietam that brings comfort is that these men and this man, General Isaac Peace Rodman, definitively did not die in vain,” Amore said. “…Maybe someday a young boy or girl will happen upon this monument, and it will prompt them to become curious about what these men did, what happened — and they may embark on a future career of telling the story of America and Rhode Island for the next generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.