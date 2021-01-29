NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A developer plans to convert the former Lighthouse Inn property in Galilee into a small retail plaza backed by more than 500 parking spaces, the Town Council learned Monday.
The property at 307 Great Island Road is now owned by the state, and served as a lodging facility for many decades, starting in the 1950s when large tuna fishing tournaments came to town.
Developer PRI X met with the council and the Galilee Lease Advisory Committee to discuss its concept for the lot.
“DEM has been working with the developer who has a long-term lease on that land,” Town Manager James Tierney said. “It’s a significant piece of property in the town.”
The proposal has been “scaled down” from its origins since the start of the pandemic, Tierney said.
“We’ve looked at a lot of renditions,” Nick Giacobbi, representing PRI X, said. “COVID just killed the restaurant industry as we know.”
The rear portion of the hotel would be demolished, while the front area would get a “significant face lift” for 8,000 square feet of retail shops to occupy the space.
The parking area behind the shops would not be a paved lot, Giacobbi said. About 150 spaces would be added, bringing the total to 544, including spaces in front of the shops.
Giacobbi said PRI X would seek tenants once it had state approval for the project, but envisioned businesses such as a coffee and bagel shop.
The council only acts in an advisory role to whatever action the state will choose to take.
“The state owns the land and various businesses own the buildings and finance and build the properties, and maintain them,” DEM chief legal counsel Mary Kay said. “It’s a very unique situation.”
PRI X bought the inn property in about 2000, Kay said. It has operated the seasonal hotel over the years but in 2017 decided to change operations by demolishing the building and changing to a parking operation. The town and businesses expressed reservations, and suggested mixed-use instead, Kay said.
Attempts to put a large restaurant on the site ran into a number of roadblocks, she said.
“They’ve come back again, totally at their cost. They’re making a proposal to demolish part of the building and rehab part of it into mixed-use and office space,” Kay said.
The state would like to see the property put to use soon, given that last year’s business was “lost due to COVID,” Kay said. Lease rates and parking rates are set by the state DEM, Kay said.
Council members, including President Jesse Pugh, said the proposal was “underwhelming,” but understood that PRI X was looking for a revenue-generating project to go on the site.
“It is really close to basically just being a parking lot,” Pugh said. “I understand where you guys are coming from, you are in it to make money.”
Giacobbi called it a catch-22 because the developer could not construct a large venue if there were no viable tenants willing to move in for the long term.
Council member Ewa Dzwierzynski, who is on the Galilee Lease Advisory Committee, said the proposal doesn’t contribute to the character of the Galilee village.
“I think the community aspires to see a better village center concept that contributes to the area with a slightly higher intensity of use or multiple uses,” she said. She recommended a focus on pedestrian-friendly streetscape enhancements and orienting parking to the rear of the development. A public plaza on the front of Great Island Road could host seafood markets and other events, she said.
“The concept to do a strip center with parking in front seems inappropriate and more suited to a suburban environment,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.