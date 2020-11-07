NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was a clean sweep for all four of the local referendum questions in Narragansett, including two amendments to the town’s charter, a change to its code of ordinances and adoption of a resolution regarding the Belmont/IGA site proposed as the location of a new town library.
With all ballots counted, preliminary results showed the questions winning approval by between 66 to 70 percent.
Question 3 limits $5.8 million in bond spending that voters approved in 2016 to renovating the former Belmont/IGA building at the pier into a new location for the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library. It also would allow the town to apply for matching or grant funds from the state “for the acquisition and renovation of a new library.”
Former Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who won re-election to the council Tuesday, initiated the petition drive to get the question on the ballot.
“In 2016, the voters said yes to the project,” Buonanno said Tuesday. “We picked up a lot of momentum. People that weren’t for it were more about following the voice of the people, democracy.”
Likewise, Question 5 approves a resolution that prevents the sale, lease or transfer of ownership of the Belmont building, which is owned by the town, unless approved through a voter initiative or if strictly for use as a town library.
“It’s an incredibly important issue,” said Phil Cote, a Narragansett voter wearing a “Yes on 3 & 5” sticker outside the St. Mary Star of the Sea polling place Tuesday morning.
“The library that we have is insufficient for the needs of the town,” he added. He noted the town was not in compliance with state library regulations governing square footage, the Americans With Disabilities Act, and more.
Being in compliance guarantees the town would receive state library aid, he said.
“They’ve also made it clear any monies coming are not going to be forthcoming at the current location, the current library,” he said.
The other local questions, Question 2 and Question 4, are amendments to the town’s home rule charter. They were placed on the ballot through an initiative by Town Council candidate and Democratic Town Committee Chairman Win Hames.
Question 2 establishes a recall procedure for elected officials. The recall petition charter amendment would allow voters to remove an official in elected office for at least six months by recall petition.
Question 4 changes the charter to add a provision that Narragansett may only sell property after receiving approval from the town’s voters at the next scheduled election.
Questions 2 and 4 also originated from battles about the library, but aren’t directly tied to it.
When he introduced them, Hames charged that the current council majority of President Matthew Mannix, Richard Lema and President Pro Tem Jill Lawler refused to follow “the will of the people,” regarding the library project.
South Kingstown
South Kingstown voters overwhelmingly approved $6.5 million in bonds for several large-ticket capital improvement items.
The vote was 11,519 to 3,585, or 76% approval.
The largest part of the bond would allocate $3.5 million to road improvements, and most of the funds in this category will be used for Phase 2 of the town’s infrastructure project to construct and maintain an additional 350-foot seawall along Matunuck Beach Road.
Next, $2.2 million will pay for the town to create a single town-wide radio system for police and emergency medical services departments and the volunteer Union Fire and Kingston Fire districts.
The estimated cost of the multi-site simulcast system is approximately $2.8 million, with the town responsible for 80% of the total project. The two independent taxing authority fire districts will be responsible for the remaining 20%.
Additional community-wide traffic signage and bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements would account for $350,000 of the bond. And Old Mountain Field, South Kingstown’s oldest public park, would receive a boost with $300,000 in improvements including a new restroom and concession building.
Finally, the bond would allocate $75,000 each toward projects at Marina Park and the town beach.
The Marina Park project entails the complete rehabilitation of the public boat ramp.
The town beach would receive $75,000 for ongoing maintenance and mitigation efforts to address the impact of erosion at the beach in Matunuck.
State Ballot Question
Mail ballots were the deciding factor in South Kingstown voting to approve changing the state’s name by dropping “and Providence Plantations.”
In-person votes showed the town was on track to reject the measure, which is a statewide referendum question.
But more than 4,000 mail ballots tipped the scales, and the question was approved, 8,715 to 6,422.
The opposite was true in Narragansett, where the town rejected changing the name, 4,123 to 3,896.
The votes were more evenly spread out among all possible methods of voting. But about 600 more people showed up at polling places Tuesday to reject the measure than to approve it.
