NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown town government will shortly unveil a new website to make finding information easier, and quicker and will include a different internet address for it, said Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
The site’s new “look and feel” to be unveiled later this month will offer residents greater ease of navigating what essentially is town government online, he said. The town will also change its address to www.northkingstownri.gov following many other municipalities in the state, he said.
“It is clear to me we could do a much better job of utilizing the site and presenting the information there. We have an internal committee that has been working on it,” he said, noting that this change and more social media will help get information to a growing number of town residents who are digitally savvy.
In addition, Mollis said that his office also plans more aggressive use of social media platforms, too.
The website’s upgrade is long-overdue, according to Mollis, but has been driven by the increasing role that obtaining information now plays in society. Thousands of recorded visits to the site come yearly, he said, and this town-government online approach will further increase the availability of information to residents by making it easier to find.
Mollis pointed out that one major feature will be a section “How Do I…” that comprises answers to the most often asked questions of town officials. These are based on reports from various town department heads who relayed the frequently asked questions by the public.
While the town did not see a need to have focus groups or other direct information-gathering from users of the site, statistics on most often visited pages under the current design have also helped to contribute to the restructuring.
The town manager also said that the large picture of a harbor with boats will be replaced by short video clips of different parts of the town. The goal is to present North Kingstown in the multi-faceted way it exists — more than just a seaside area — and different perspectives of the town.
“We’re also going to make the site mobile-friendly because so many people are using mobile phones and tablets to access information,” he said. According to Statista.com, a statistics-gathering website, the number of unique mobile internet users in 2021 stood at 4.32 billion, indicating that over 90 percent of the global internet population uses a mobile device to go online.
Mollis said that the cost for this “refresh,” or redesign, is about $5,000 that will be paid to CivicPlus, the company that puts the town’s information on computer servers and oversees the technology to run them.
The move to the town’s name with “ri” followed by “.gov” is a convention that provides an added layer of security that comes with using an official government address, he noted.
The town’s approach is aligned with recent analysis found in the Deloitte Digital and Adobe Experience Management trends report. Deloitte is a major government accounting and auditing firm and Adobe computer software company.
“Many agencies are already starting to embrace technology initiatives that deliver the right service to the right citizen at the right time through responsible data stewardship. One of these efforts is the “next-best door” approach, which streamlines citizen journeys across various government websites and touchpoints,” it said.
It pointed out that about 80% of government organizations are still at the initial or developing stages of digital advancement.
Both companies said in a report in Governing magazine that “perhaps in the past governments could get by thinking that creating compelling digital experiences was a task best left to Silicon Valley, but the COVID-19 pandemic has since thrust every public-sector agency into the main wave as demand increases for services to be both accessible and delivered online.”
“Private-sector experiences like online shopping, curbside pickup and food delivery continue to escalate consumer expectations, and government agencies must rise to the challenge if they hope to deliver meaningful citizen experiences across their services,” they said.
Mollis agreed.
He said that residents are expecting more in the digital offerings and that the town should use the web and social media to make citizens more aware of how the government is working for them. The most prominent will be the website, Mollis added.
“It’s got a very clear user-friendly feel. That was the intent from Day One,” he said.
