SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee gave a public update May 6 on the controversial mailer sent to local schoolchildren, and members voted not to conduct an investigation, citing that a Town Council investigation is already under way.
The council met in executive session at its regular meeting Monday to discuss the investigation, citing a section of state law pertaining to “investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct, either civil or criminal, re: AFL-CIO mailer.”
Uproar over the pro-bond mailer came a week before South Kingstown was set to go to the polls and vote on a planned $85 million bond to upgrade the schools and move the high school to a renovated Curtis Corner Middle School building. Voters rejected the bond May 4.
The main worry for the parents, they said, is that their children’s personal information, including home address, was provided to the AFL-CIO, which paid for and authorized the mailer, according to information on the document. The return address on the mailer is for the AFL-CIO of Rhode Island, in Providence. The organization is the state chapter of the largest federation of labor unions in the country, which engages in substantial political spending and activism.
The school committee did not move forward on a proposal by member Michelle Brousseau to start its own investigation.
The committee’s solicitor, Andrew Henneous, said in general terms it’s preferable to have one investigation at a time. He also noted the council has subpoena powers.
The council has directed the solicitor “to send letters to and issue subpoenas, if necessary, to the AFL-CIO, school committee, school department, Checkmate Consulting and any other party related to the AFL-CIO school bond mailer seeking records and asking representatives for information,” concerning the mailer. Checkmate Consulting is a Rhode Island-based marketing firm whose clients include unions such as AFSCME and SEIU, according to its website.
“The town is well-suited to do it,” Henneous said, adding that he’s been in touch with town solicitor Mike Ursillo since the council started its probe on April 30.
School Committee Chairperson Emily Cummiskey read a joint statement from the committee and superintendent’s office.
“We understand the concerns among parents about a political mailer sent to the homes of some South Kingstown families, including some that were addressed directly to students,” the statement said. “Although we know members of the community would like immediate answers to the questions about the mailer, that matter is still under investigation by the town solicitor and we do not yet have much of the critical information that residents rightfully expect and deserve. School district officials are cooperating fully with the investigation and are taking steps to learn more about the origins of the mailer. There are a few key facts that we can share with the community at this point.”
In her statement, she asserted that the mailer was not produced or distributed by the school district.
“It was a political mailer, initiated and funded by one or more external groups including the Rhode Island AFL-CIO,” she continued. The mailer wasn’t provided by an employee of the school district, it went on to say. The addresses weren’t acquired through a data breach, it added.
District attorney Henneous contacted the AFL-CIO to ask how the list was acquired. The organization told Henneous that it agreed to print the mailer “at the request of a political consulting firm,” according to the statement. “But was never in possession of the list itself.”
The committee is still working with town officials to determine “how they were acquired, and from whom,” the statement said.
The school department has policies and procedures in place for how external groups should request directory information as a public record, including student names and addresses, the statement said.
“Each of these requests is carefully reviewed by the school district’s attorney,” the statement said. “Names and addresses, except for those families who have opted out, are provided as public records, only for legitimate reasons outlined in the school policy.”
The policy doesn’t permit the records release for political mailings or other political purposes. Any request of that nature would be denied.
“The school district has received no such request from any individual or organization for political purposes in the past year,” the statement said.
In the past 12 months, two requests for directory information were approved: one was a branch of the military, and the other an SAT preparation firm, according to Henneous.
“Each of these was determined to be for legitimate outreach to families,” the statement said.
The school committee has started to revise policies and procedures for the release of directory information, the statement said.
“The committee will make immediate revisions to the policies and procedures as needed,” it continued. “We take very seriously our responsibility to protect the privacy of our students, families and staff. We will continue to investigate this matter as thoroughly and swiftly as possible, and we will keep the community informed about our findings and the next steps.”
Some commenters said they were disappointed with what they called a lack of urgency about investigating and resolving the matter. Every day that passes leaves children at risk of identity theft, some said.
Roberta Mulholland called for Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano to be placed on administrative leave.
“I don’t understand why she hasn’t been put on leave and an internal investigation hasn’t occurred immediately,” Mulholland said. “Because this involves children and the safety and security of their information, now and in the future. The buck stops with her.”
Sarah Perrone, who said she has an information technology background, said she hopes the schools look at tightening policies to prevent third parties from using the directory data, and that consequences for not adhering to the policies are included.
“I’m hopeful there are policies in place that address the data leak – sending that information outside the school department’s business,” she said. “It left the school district and I’m concerned about the access people have to that data. It should only be used for school purposes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.