EXETER, R.I. — Some floated gracefully from the sky to the surface, with a gentle, straight-down descent that let them land on both feet and simply walk away.
Others, buffeted by the strong winds, swayed to and fro before tumbling at a steady clip into the ground below.
But however they landed, the elite military paratroopers from around the world that took part in Saturday’s annual Rhode Island National Guard Leapfest competition wouldn’t have it any other way.
Leapfest is the major event of the 56th Troop Command and its subordinate units.
The day-long contest is 40 years old, and has taken place in South County in all but two or three years (two due to COVID, another because of deployment).
This was its first year at the sprawling and picturesque Adams Farm in Glen Rock, Exeter. It had been held for years at URI, but the university’s expansion had organizers looking for alternatives.
The many spectators that came to see these men and women jump out of the back of CH-47 Chinook helicopters set up blankets, chairs and tents to watch from a safe — but close enough — distance from the action of the “Drop Zone.”
“It’s great to have the local folks come out and watch and see what we do,” Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Winkelman said.
Winkelman, of Westerly, is a paratrooper with the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s 56th Troop Command.
A paratrooper since 1985, has been a full-time soldier for 20 years. He trained at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“Everybody who’s done this before has had that landing where you land really hard. You don’t forget that,” Winkelman said. “It’s a lot of fun, and a part of the storied history of our military.”
The purpose of all that jumping is to promote camaraderie and esprit de corps of the airborne soldier through international competition. Representatives from Allied foreign militaries, as well as from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps attend.
While the majority of the 50 teams that take part are from the United States, there also are 21 teams from seven partner nations, including Great Britain, Germany, Italy and others.
“Really people from states all over, support from Connecticut, New York and our own aircraft,” Winkelman said. “And seven countries with 20-odd teams.”
The competition is time-based, and each team consists of four participant jumpers.
The clock starts running for a paratrooper as soon as he or she lands in the drop zone. The aim while in the air is to steer one’s chute to land closest to one of three large X markers on the ground below. Arriving at the X stops the clock.
“Who can be the quickest and most effective group to hit the ground and get to the X” Winkelman said.
Judges keep a close eye on not only the participants, but also the weather. Fog early Saturday delayed the start, and winds later on forced competition to halt a couple of times.
“If the wind gets over a certain speed, they’ll halt operations. It can be too windy to jump,” Winkelman said. “It’s good to see the guys dropping straight down.”
Land too far away, and you have to stow your chute and run a distance to get to the X. Others could be lucky, or very skilled, and land right on top of the mark.
Fun fact: There’s no ‘rip cord’ to pull on the MC-6 parachutes — they open automatically when the paratrooper leaves the plane at 1,500 feet altitude.
“They do have backup chutes though,” Winkelman said. “Safety is a big part of everything we do.”
As for the competition, this year, a team from Alaska earned top honors and an award at a banquet later that night. The team’s total time was under 39 minutes. The next highest-scoring team, from Kentucky, came in at 47 minutes.
Each jumper must complete two jumps to be qualified for the individual award, and each team must complete eight jumps in total to be qualified for the team award.
The competition also includes a foreign jump exchange followed by a foreign jump wings pinning ceremony.
“The United Kingdom teams, for instance, will jump at the direction of our folks and then get awarded their U.S. wings,” Winkelman said. “Similarly, they’ll send their jumpmaster up in the air and our guys will get their British or German wings as well.”
Saturday’s action led to a steady rumble of helicopter’s over rural Exeter and elsewhere. The four copters involved took off from Quonset Point and brought each team to the drop zone before heading back to Quonset to get another team.
Once a team hits the ground and is finished, it prepares for the next jump. The team boards a bus and rides back to Quonset to hitch a ride on the next available Chinook.
Mishaps were few Saturday. There was a report of one paratrooper landing on the patio at a nearby farm home, and other scattered reports of a trooper or two getting caught up with a tree.
The action in the sky is impressive, but it’s only a small part of what makes Leapfest successful. It takes more than 100 Guard personnel to support the event, Winkelman said.
“We get support from all over,” he said.
The paratrooper said he also enjoys meeting young fans who tell him they want to someday leap out of planes.
“You get a lot of kids who are real interested,” he said. “Then there are some people who think we’re crazy for jumping out of a perfectly good airplane.”
