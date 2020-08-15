As families face difficult stresses, especially while coping with changes the coronavirus has brought, the University of Rhode Island offers a special clinic to help.
At the Family Therapy Clinic, part of URI’s College of Health Sciences, therapists — both those in training and those supervising them — offer telehealth advice on matters ranging from personal adjustment to coping skills with life changes.
“This is an unprecedented stress we are going through and people need help,” said Gina MacLure, coordinator of the Couple and Family Therapy Clinic. Various national surveys point to that need.
A recent Gallup Panel polling of parents with school-aged children conducted via the web in May found nearly three in 10 (29 percent) say their child is “already experiencing harm” to their emotional or mental health because of social distancing and closures.
Another 14 percent indicate their children are approaching their limits, saying they could continue social distancing a few more weeks until their mental health suffers. While children make up relatively few cases among confirmed COVID-19 patients in the U.S., these survey results suggest that pandemic response measures are taking a toll on the wellbeing of some.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organization focusing on national and global health issues, does a health tracking poll. It found that most U.S. adults feel the worst effects of the pandemic are yet to come.
The survey also indicated that the pandemic is increasingly taking an emotional toll, with a majority of U.S. adults (53 percent) saying that worry and stress related to coronavirus has had a negative impact on their mental health, up from 39 percent in May.
In the URI program, where these issues surface locally, its name “Keeping It Together” accents the current slogan of “We’re all in this together.”
The program offers telehealth video or phone meetings with advanced masters-level students and clinicians skilled in family and couple conflict resolution, communication skills, parenting techniques, and coping strategies.
Two meetings are offered free with follow-up check-ins for anyone afterwards. Clients can transition into traditional therapeutic services as needed. MacLure said that the clinic aims to help anyone so fees are adjusted depending on ability to pay.
“Sometimes it just takes talking with someone who can listen and offer new perspectives and suggestions to help keep it together,” program coordinator Jaqueline Sparks. “We are here to support you in this process.”
The unique advantage at URI’s clinic is that it offers telehealth due to the many needed safeguards around the spread of the coronavirus. It is looking at some form of in-person counseling as necessary in the fall at an outdoor “therapy room patio that will allow for social distancing,” said MacLure.
For now, the 25 appointments seen each week are through phone or video conferencing, she said.
A 2017 study from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that of the 46.6 million Americans with a mental health issue, only 42.6 percent received treatment. So telehealth provides an opening to serve either more people or in a way convenient to those reluctant for face-to-face in-person meetings.
In addition to the obvious benefits of convenience and flexibility, video sessions can give therapists a literal window into the patient’s home.
Many patients find the experience valuable and helpful in helping to problem solve, said MacLure. That assessment rings true on a national level.
Patients, who asked that their names not be published to protect their privacy, in a July New York Times report, also noted the benefits.
“Receiving treatment is far less cumbersome, which significantly decreases your stress level, which is a huge part of why you’re in there,” said a 43-year-old female veteran, based in South Carolina, who had been seeing a Veterans Affairs therapist for treatment of depression and PTSD, the report mentioned.
A 23-year-old software engineer, who sees a therapist for social anxiety and depression, discovered, when she no longer needs to deal with the commute, “there’s not as much time to hype yourself up … there’s less time to ruminate,” according to The Times.
MacLure said privacy issues prevent her from offering her clients in counseling for an interview, but the numbers seen at this Rhode Island clinic show both the demand and the need as well as the convenience, she added.
Among the issues for which clients are seeking help recently include anxiety and depression as well as adjustment troubles, she said.
For instance, these can surface as work-at-home parents struggles with helping their children deal with distance learning when schools are closed while that same parent when working in a office didn’t have that stress.
In turn, children react to parents showing stress and stop communicating and avoid healthy interactions that lead to school working getting done and a happier home environment.
“Also, parents don’t have their personal space. There’s a blurring between work – now at home – taking care of kids, getting kids educated,” she said, which comes coupled with the social distancing that curtails visits to the homes of friends, going to stores for teenagers, no sports activities and all kinds of lost social activities.
The pandemic-related lockdowns have put many people out of work. Some, while coping financially, have problems with adjusting to a day without a focus in their lives. For others, whose income has been significantly reduced, the stresses can be even greater, she said.
In addition, health issues, quarantines, and COVID testing remain a concern as do various changes brought by social distancing to adults’ lives and general increased conflicts among couples and families, whether immediate or extended ones, she said.
“For many people in a time like a pandemic, the need for services is the greatest,” MacLure said.
Beyond issue specific the coping with the coronavirus, other services are also offered for sibling aggression, parenting concerns, couples’ conflict, communication problems, relationship enhancement, improving the parent-child relationship, pre-marital counseling, step-family blending, divorce or separation, births, deaths, marriages, adoptions and relocation adjustments.
Couples, individuals or families looking for that support in these trying times can contact the Couple and Family Therapy Clinic at 401-874-5956 or visit the clinic’s website.
All services are supervised by the URI Couple and Family Therapy Program faculty members who are licensed marriage and family therapists and supervisors approved by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT). The URI Couple and Family Therapy Program is the only one in Rhode Island accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Marriage and Family Therapy Education.
