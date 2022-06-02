SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some people with wrecked or low-credit ratings are getting help to re-build good standing through a new joint program by The Jonnycake Center for Hope and Westerly Community Credit Union.
The two organizations created a partnership to assist local disadvantaged residents whose failing credit scores hamper important transactions ranging from obtaining leases for temporary housing to loan approvals for cars needed to find work.
Kate Brewster, the Jonnycake Center’s chief executive officer, said that eight local residents whose ages vary and have various hardships with with differing economic circumstances, have been chosen for the program.
Each will receive $500 that must be repaid over a year so that their credit report shows a stronger ability to be reliable for a loan or other situation in which payments must be made, she said.
“We are encouraging them to simply repay the loan and not buy anything with it,” she said.
She noted, though, that “some might use it to pay something in collections or high-interest credit card, then that helps with managing repayment of the loan on a monthly basis and improving their credit.“
None of the eight wanted to be interviewed about their participation, citing privacy and feeling a stigma about needing this kind of assistance.
“Growing up, I didn’t know it but I had family members who took out utility accounts in my name which ended up in collections,” said one applicant.
“They don’t teach you in school just how important credit is to everything in your life,” she said. “Now I am trying to get an apartment and have to overcome a bad credit history that I didn’t create and this program is a first critical step. I am already learning so much.”
In addition, those selected must attend an education program about budgeting for themselves, Brewster added.
The center also has two volunteer financial coaches to help the borrowers.
Brewster said that the financial advisors are Bob Hicks, former South Kingstown schools superintendent, and Don Schank, who has a background in finance and helps low-income residents of the area.
They will help those receiving loans find ways to manage expenses and find undiscovered opportunities such as assistance from available state or federal government agencies as well as the Jonnycake Center food pantry to keep food costs down.
Participants will also have access to financial educational tools including WCCU’s Financial Education Center, which Brewster said offers online financial education and is available on all internet-enabled devices so that members can access the information anytime, anywhere.
It offers a robust library of topics that include budgeting, building credit, savings, investing, and more.
These interactive modules are designed to provide members with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.
Brewster said that the credit union — rather than the Jonnycake Center itself — will provide administrative oversight for loan screening and management.
“WCCU cares about our members, their financial needs and our community” stated Steve White, CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union.
“We want to thank the Jonnycake Center of Hope for partnering with us,” White said. “By offering this program, we can help people in our local community become more knowledgeable about their finances and re-establish their credit.”
Brewster praised the credit union for its efforts to help with starting this program as well as for its long-standing support of the Jonnycake Center.
“The credit union wanted to do more for the community at the time the Jonnycake Center identified the housing problem for rentals for low-income individuals and families,” she said.
The credit union also made a $50,000 donation to the Jonnycake Center’s capital fund for major improvements to facilities and operations, she added.
The credit-building program is designed to be beneficial when those with poor credit seek housing.
“Without a good credit score, they may be unable to qualify for housing in a tight market where rentals are scarce anyway,” she said.
Scarcity is a problem facing anyone looking — regardless of ability to pay — and it’s hitting low- and very low-income people with a sledgehammer.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the U.S. has a “shortage of 6.8 million rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters, whose household incomes are at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income.”
It means, in essence, only 37 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. Extremely low-income renters face a shortage in every state and major metropolitan area.
Over a year ago, the state Commission of Health Advocacy and Equity reported that there were no communities in Rhode Island with sufficient low- to moderate-income housing units. Most communities have one affordable housing unit for every five eligible households.
Real estate agents have noted that the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the housing market with more people moving into the area to either buy rentals for sale or use their own second homes.
Working from home and relaxed rules in companies allow people options to live in South County year-round. That change removes many rentals from availability.
In addition, property prices have skyrocketed and led many owners to put “for sale” signs instead of ”for rent” signs on the lawns of property they own.
For those caught in the squeeze, it’s a difficult situation for town officials to ease. Several said they don’t have the resources to eliminate the problem.
The South Kingstown Housing Authority is also working with the Jonnycake Center to review the expansion of rental low-income rental units at Champagne Heights.
