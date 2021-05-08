SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Stewards and supporters of South Kingstown’s protected lands gathered last week to mark a milestone more than 10 years in the making for the organization.
This achievement is one that visitors to the South Kingstown Land Trust can see and experience firsthand, and one that trust officials say will serve the community for a long time to come.
What’s more, the new welcome center and equipment shed buildings at the land trust’s Weeden Farm site off of Matunuck Beach Road were also sorely needed.
So with fanfare, some short speeches and a giant pair of scissors, the land trust marked the opening of the new buildings April 30 with a ribbon cutting.
“It’s such a pleasure to see everybody here and to have this day happening,” Linda Green, the new chairperson of the land trust Board of Directors, said.
“I would like to say it’s great to see all your smiling faces, except for the obvious,” she told the masked crowd of supporters and friends of the trust that attended the ceremony. “But I can see your smiling eyes and we are so grateful for everybody’s contribution to this wonderful day and this great event.”
Both new structures are right next door to the Barn, which is used as the location of a string of land trust events such as the “B5 Party: BBQ, Blues, Beer, Barn and Bonfire” fundraiser.
Michael Sherry, a director emeritus involved with many land trust initiatives through the years, called it the “Preservation Campus” of the land trust.
He called the surrounding Weeden Farm property the “signature representation of our mission to preserve and manage the land we have acquired.”
The farm offers scenic beauty, agricultural operations, walking trails, geologic history and cultural heritage that all produce a sense of place to cherish, he added.
“This group recognizes that to properly conduct our mission, we need appropriate infrastructure – this building and the two new buildings you see – and staffing in perpetuity,” he said.
Longtime land trust supporter Kenneth Woodcock envisioned the Barn in 2002, then had it built and given to the trust.
“Over nearly 20 years, the barn has become a center of preservation and many other preservation-related community activities,” Sherry said.
It was around 2016, Sherry said, that momentum started building to construct a new central office building and tractor and equipment shed.
He said Executive Director Julia Landstreet’s drive and determination provided a natural and “sometimes supernatural” force for the project.
“We are most fortunate to have such a superlative person as Julia at the helm,” he said.
Architect Clifford Renshaw said he was a little intimidated to be brought in to design the new buildings.
“I knew how nice the Barn was, what an iconic structure it is here,” he said. “Kind of in its own place, with stone walls around it.”
He said his goal was to keep the Barn’s character intact and “not ruin things.” He tried to make the new buildings look like part of a farm complex.
“In the end, the whole thing worked really well,” he said. “The buildings seem to work so well together.”
The project was staked out in late December of 2019, when the stone walls were breached and invasive vines, strangled trees and shrubs were cleared out. Throughout slowdowns caused by the coronavirus, work continued at a slow but steady pace that culminated in last week’s ceremony. Only some finishing touches, such as the growth of new grass on the site, remain.
“It’ll be appropriate to cut the ribbon without the project being totally done,” Landstreet said. “Honestly, it’s quite reflective of our work.” Closing on critical land protection projects can take the trust 18 months to 18 years, she said.
“Through it all, regardless of when it stops or when it begins, it is ongoing and you hit the ground running,” she said.
The 1,200 square-foot welcome center and offices for the trust overlook the fields of Weeden Farm and provide a central location for visitors and staff. Over the past several months, the land trust has planned and then executed a move from its offices on Robinson Street into the new building.
Its addition will make it easier to provide hands-on training for volunteers and create more opportunities for the trust to engage and educate the community.
The shed is a garage and equipment storage area that will serve as a permanent home to the trust’s tractors and other landscaping and maintenance tools.
The 1,600 square-foot shed will make it much easier, the land trust members said, to tend to the trust’s 170 properties.
Prior to having use of the new location, maintenance equipment was kept scattered around town in the sheds of neighbors and friends.
The trust said it hopes to create equipment-sharing opportunities for young farmers and to expand its volunteer training and field education programs.
Woodcock, a member of the building committee, thanked the other supporters of the project.
“Everybody thought it was going to be a stretch. It was a stretch, but everyone rolled up their sleeves and made it happen,” he said.
Woodcock first fell in love with the Weeden Farm site in 1970, when he came to attend a tennis competition featuring his future wife, who he was dating at the time.
“I walked through the gates and saw this land, and I don’t think I had ever seen anything as beautiful as it was – which had some relationship to the fact that I married her within about a year,” he said. “It’s such a gorgeous place.”
He credited the Weeden and Smith families for doing “an extraordinary job” of preserving the land, which is off of Route 1 in Matunuck.
Landstreet cut the ribbon with Woodcock and former board chairwoman Martha Day.
“It’s already been magical,the number of people that have stopped and stopped by and watched the project from the beginning,” Landstreet said. “It’s been transformational already. You all are the reason it happened, you’re the reason we’re here.”
