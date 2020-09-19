WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Prout School students chatted with each other as each stood or sat on a red letter ‘P’ painted on an asphalt area outside the school during the second day of classes for the 2020-21 school year.
With each student at least six feet from another, it was a chance for the class to get some fresh air and go mask-less for a bit – and adjust to the new reality as schools around the state resume classes in the COVID-19 era.
“Red Ps for Prout,” Head of School David Estes said.
Nearby, large white banquet tents covered tables and chairs that the Catholic high school’s students will use for classes and lunch breaks. The school plans to erect eight tents.
“Part of our thinking behind that is being outdoors is much safer for lunch purposes,” Estes said. “But also we think our teachers will also enjoy being able to hold classes outside.”
Inside of Prout, a group of band students sat in the auditorium, several yards from each other, and tuned up their instruments during a music class.
“We took out a whole section of seats to continue band while distanced,” Estes said. Kids in the choir are seated more than 14 feet apart.
“That’s what’s required, but these are the efforts we take in order to give kids the best experience,” Estes said.
Down the hall, students attending a physics class sat in a classroom at desks – a more traditional setting, but still with changes, as each desk had to be sufficiently spaced apart from others. The students all wore masks.
A few students were projected on a large screen at the front of the classroom, and were taking part in the class from home.
“Today’s a hybrid day,” Estes said. “We’re ramping up. Our first full in-person day will be Friday.”
Students with vulnerable immune systems or other special health needs have the option to use an online Prout at Home curriculum or do a hybrid schedule with partial in-person attendance, Estes said. A small amount of students, fewer than five, would be affected, he said.
In the classrooms, each teacher has a computer with a camera system that allows the remote student to see the instructor and interact with the class.
“That has its own challenges, and we’re working through them,” Estes said.
Many of the teachers and students started adapting to online classes back in the spring, Sharon DeLuca, the director of admissions for Prout, said.
“Our teachers got into the Zoom situation and really did a remarkable job with the kids, and now are adapting that within the classroom,” she said.
Planning for the COVID-19 changes began in April, soon after the school closed. Estes served as a moderator for a planning group of 14 schools within the Diocese of Providence.
“We have guidelines, and we follow the directions of the state, but are also able to apply them to our unique circumstances,” Estes said. “Our particular building is well-suited for having wings dedicated to entire classes.”
The school is able to have 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade wings where a majority of each grade’s classes take place.
“Now the teachers are moving from room to room instead of the students,” DeLuca said.
Among the school’s infrastructure modifications are new screens for all the windows to allow greater circulation of fresh air. Classrooms also have new air purifiers and box fans have been installed.
Prout held full in-person orientation days in its gym using spread-out chairs to welcome back students, get them excited and “also lay down the rules,” Estes said. “Here’s what we’re hoping to do this year, and here’s what we have to do to keep everyone safe.”
The school has 31 teachers and about 400 students enrolled, and every morning all go through a health screening before arriving.
“They fill in a form before they come to work or school,” Estes said.
The school will continue to remind students and staff about potential symptoms of illness, and the building has isolation rooms available if anyone shows symptoms.
The practice of offering the students lunch has changed as well, with the school’s lunch vendor now offering contactless ‘grab and go’ lunches.
Physical education classes still take place, with low-impact activities such as long walks and yoga outdoors on the fields.
“Tennis is allowed. We just resurfaced our tennis courts,” Estes said. “We use tennis for gym always, so we’ll probably do that.”
The school also made a concession to one of its rules – one that forbids students from wearing sneakers as part of the Prout uniform.
“We’ve allowed kids to wear sneakers because they are going to be doing more things outside,” DeLuca said.
The new way of learning adopted by Prout will likely carry over to a time when COVID-19 isn’t as big a concern as it is now, the administrators said.
“I think education will probably never be the same again,” Estes said. “Teachers are learning to do things differently, and they’ll carry those skills when the pandemic is over and maybe schools will be re-thought of, especially traditional things like attendance.”
Could seniors follow more of a college schedule, coming in for a couple of days per week while working remotely as well?
“I think those things are very possible. We’re happy to explore them,” Estes said.
DeLuca and Estes said the Prout at Home online learning program in the spring provided a boost to families. The students felt cared for, Estes said.
“That personal touch is what every school should do,” he said.
And the school continues to see strong enrollment as well.
“There was a lull in the spring, but things ramped up quite a bit in the summer, with mostly a lot of new ninth-graders,” DeLuca said. “We did multiple Zoom meetings with parents about re-opening and safety plans. And in-person instruction was very important to families, so offering that alternative when some of the systems that these kids were going to attend did not was certainly appealing to them.”
