SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — They came not to instigate revolution as did the original Sons of Liberty in pre-Revolutionary America, but to give a rebirth and raise of the glass to its tasting room.
Hundreds of faithful Sons of Liberty whisky distiller customers arrived Saturday at its 1425 Kingstown Road when the company re-opened its tasting room closed by COVID a few years ago.
“It feels so good and we have so many regulars we haven’t seen in so long,” said Bryan Ricard, marketing director, as he gave out free tastes of honey-flavored whisky and chocolate-seasoned vodka.
“I had one customer say, ‘I’m home, it feels good to be back home,’” he said at the May 27 grand opening of the tasting room Memorial Day weekend.
Like a local Cheers pub, where the theme song “Everybody Knows Your Name” shouts familiarity, he and the SOL staff know many of their followers by name or at least their taste in whisky or mixed drink.
If proof was needed, over 700 passed through talking to each other like long-lost friends. Outside in a spacious parking lot food trucks and a band gathered as sales of its old and new cocktails — along with some local Chair 2 beer — flowed from taps and bottles.
The new tasting room sported two bars instead of just the one there before it closed. Redecorations included new chairs and tables, couches and even some private tables for cozy conversations.
Right off the tasting room is a newly converted area for private events, Ricard explained, because SOL received many requests previously that it could not accommodate.
At one table holding court under a moniker, Rhode Island Cocktail Club, was Jamie Long, 31, self-appointed president and creator of the club headquartered in her North Kingstown home.
She and any followers responding to her social media announcements meet every two weeks at a restaurant, bar or distillery. This week she selected SOL’s re-opening of the tasting room for customers.
“I love its renovation,” she said, with several members nodding as they sat nearby sipping a beer or cocktail. She sipped a “Great Scott” made from SOL vodka, strawberry cordial, crème de strawberry and lemon.
Amy Flynn of Wakefield also stopped by.
She liked the new line, “Bar on Board (BoB)” cocktails, notably “BoB On The Beach.” It has SOL vodka, cranberry, peach, tangerine and pomegranate flavors.
“I think it’s beautiful here. I think it will be especially nice in here during fall and winter to visit,” she said.
Flynn accented that long-held off-season appeal of the tasting room before its closure. Food trucks, which came for opening day, also appeared for other special events in the past, too.
Maddie Masa, who moved to Rhode Island three years ago and never made it to the tasting room when open, said she was impressed.
Quickly she added, though, that she wasn’t a “big drinker,” but did try the “Great Scott.”
“It was really good,” she said, as her friend, Adam Sherman, looked on. He said, “I like this place and I don’t go out much. There’s not a lot of belligerent and rowdy people here.”
East Greenwich resident Patrick Kearns said it was his first visit to the distillery, founded by Mike Reppucci, and maker of gin, vodka, flavored whisky, bourbon and signature single-malt “Uprising” and “Battle Cry.”
“I read about it on Facebook. I’m so impressed with the entire layout of the place,” said Kearns, drinking a “BoB A-Rita,” made from a margarita mix with vodka, agave, orange and lime flavors.
“It has all the best things about vodka and a margarita combined into one,” he said with a slurp from the glass and then a loud pleasing laugh.
“Ahhhhhhhh,” he added.
