SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Tennessee standup comedian Lee Hardin on Sunday will perform in Rhode Island for the first time in his career this weekend, bringing his jokes and anecdotes to South County alongside a lineup of fellow comics.
Hardin will headline a night of comedy featuring two native Rhode Island native comedians Aimee Schwab, the show’s host, and Rhonda Corey, another featured comic.
Hardin last performed in the Northeast in New York City in 2018.
The show on Sunday will be held at the South County Luxury Cinemas at 8 p.m.
“I definitely advertise it as a clean comedy show,” Hardin said, adding that he wants to bring on a unique atmosphere that goes beyond the club scene. “I’m not a big name by any means, but I’m a professional, I’ve got professional creds … they’re getting a professional show, they’re getting a clean show … I think there’s people who love stand-up comedy but won’t step foot into a comedy club because they’re worried it won’t be clean. And that’s kind of my hope, is to get people who love stand-up comedy but may not go to a comedy club.”
Corey is an award-winning comedian and has performed at an abundance of different venues and events: conferences, fundraisers, women’s events, clubs, coffeehouses and churches. She ran a livestream show called “Talk Is Cheap,” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently recorded a DryBar Special.
Hardin has been across the country and has shared the stage with comedians such as Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton, and Nate Bargatze. Hardin’s work was released on DryBar Comedy in Provo, Utah, in 2019, a special called “Not Quite A Grown Up.”
Hardin sees providing humor to people through his craft as an act of service, adding that work in the comedy field is best approached with a selfless attitude.
“It’s kind of wild that you have thoughts in your head, you put ‘em on paper, tell ‘em into a mic in front of a room full of strangers and they all can laugh. And they can laugh at the same time,” Hardin said. “It’s as equally as terrifying, equally rewarding, and I think what keeps me going is that it’s nice you can bring some joys and temporary happiness into people’s lives for a little bit.”
Hardin has also performed on television, having been featured on The Mike Huckabee Show.
Hardin’s fellow comedic peer, Kari Jones, said the funnyman from Tennessee “believes comedy should be available to people of all ages.”
Jones added Hardin’s acts are inspired by his experiences growing up as an only child, growing up with his father, conversations with his mother, and dating in his thirties as a single man.
“Some of his humor even goes into his opinions about fast food, Taco Bell, and La Croix Sparking Water,” Jones said. “He’s very observational (and) he’s got a little something for everyone in his act because he just kind of takes a look at the world around him and makes observations and finds the funny.”
Jones expanded on Hardin‘s disdain for La Croix’s beverage.
“He basically calls himself a ‘bad millennial’ because he’s the only millennial who doesn’t love La Croix,” Jones said. “So, he makes a lot of jokes about what could potentially be the recipe behind it and why people may drink it. But he definitely has a strong opinion about that.”
Hardin recently performed in Virginia on July 11. He has performed in the East in the past but will be primarily running West Coast engagement in the fall.
Hardin has a podcast called, “The Lee Hardin Podcast” on Spotify. The content includes Hardin having fellow comedians on as guests and talks about his love for wrestling. As a fan of punk rock music, Hardin has also had musicians featured on the show.
Hardin’s comedy acts are not age restricted. Jones performed with him in June, referencing Hardin’s ability to draw interest from the younger age demographic.
“He’s such an excellent storyteller and he has great stage presence, that it really does relate to so many people,” Jones said, recalling the time two kids “clamored around him after a show” when he performed in Crawfordsville, Ind.
“It’s unique to have a comedian who can appeal to such a (wide) age range and large demographic. He’s certainly able to do that.”
