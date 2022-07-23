NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An iconic breakfast diner in East Greenwich has now opened a second location in North Kingstown and it’s been a packed house daily.
Located on Boston Neck Road, Jigger’s South is still serving up the delicious dishes like the E.G. location, but adding more of a fair to the location. Owner Karie Myers was originally looking for a utility kitchen and when she drove by the N.K. location, she thought it would be the perfect spot for a second Jigger’s.
“This was the perfect lay-out, the screened-in patio and outdoor seating caught my eye and there was enough space to put in a coffee shop which I’ve been wanting to do.”
Having owned the East Greenwich location since 2012, Myers isn’t a stranger to the area, she co-owned the former Oatley’s Restaurant in North Kingstown along with her husband. A restaurant that is near and dear to her heart as it was the place she learned how to cook. Having went to college for physical therapy, it was something about the food and people that kept drawing her back in.
“I learned all my culinary knowledge while at Oatley’s. I learned from the best. I loved seeing the people in the restaurant and being able to give them good delicious food made me so happy inside,” said Myers. “Whenever there’s a family function or party I’m the one who does all the cooking and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
What the new location offers is better handicapped accessibility, and Myers is excited for this population to be able to enjoy the new location.
“I’ve had many customers say they’ve wanted to eat at the E.G. location but haven’t been able to because they either have a walker or wheel chair or just couldn’t make it up the stairs, I’m overjoyed that they can now come here to eat and we can cater to their quality of life.”
As Myers and her staff were preparing to open the second location, Myers got a surprising call from Los Angeles wanting her to compete in a cook-off competition on CBS’s The Talk. The cook-offs are held every Friday and showcases small businesses around the country. The cook-off was originally going to be pancakes, but johnnycakes came up in discussion and when producers were researching, Myers’ diner came up. The show flew her out to LA and a limo picked her up from the airport.
“It was a surreal experience,” she said. “Here I was from Rhode Island on this national talk show making my johnnycakes I couldn’t believe it.”
Myer competed against a woman from Saratoga Springs, NY, and Myers’ recipe included the johnnycakes, made with local ingredients from Kenyon’s Grist Mill, topped with crumbled sausage, sliced avocado and hollandaise sauce, which the judges called “hands down the best combination.” Judges included Derek Hough, who called her dish “ridiculously good” and Natalie Morales, who Myers described as “personable” and “sweet.”
Asked why she thought she won, she responded “I think it’s something about all the flavors mixing together and the hollandaise sauce really brings it together.”
The second location will offer traditional breakfast and lunch menus, but some new concepts are included. Myers is really focusing on supporting local businesses and their products in her restaurant. They’ve acquired a liquor license and features a bloody Mary cocktail using ingredients from Ocean State Pepper Company, Sons of Liberty vodka and Rhode Island Red Tabasco Sauce. She has two Del’s drinks that can be made with alcohol or non-alcoholic. Other local companies included on the drink menu are Whaler’s Brewing Company, Narragansett Lager, Rhode Trip from Newport Craft Brews and Gooseneck Vineyards. Additionally, Myers uses local ingredients from Beautiful Day, Narragansett Bay Lobster Company, Schartner’s Farm, Brandy Family Farms and Third World. The coffee shop offers a variety of bagels, scones, muffins and more.
“I’m so fortunate to be able to have a second location. It just means I can make more people happy with my food.”
Jigger’s South is located at 640 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown and is open Wednesday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more information follow Jigger’s South on Facebook or call 401-229-3950.
