NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Officials including Gov. Dan McKee visited the University of Rhode Island this week to push for voters to pass a $100 million bond question they said would make URI’s Bay Campus a leader in efforts to grow the state’s blue economy.
McKee joined URI President Marc B. Parlange at a kick-off event on the university’s Bay Campus Sept. 28 to tout Question 1, authorizing spending that would build and modernize facilities at the campus.
Several aging marine science and engineering buildings and laboratories that dot the hillside campus with sweeping views of Narragansett Bay would be replaced with a state-of-the-art ocean engineering complex.
In 2018, voters approved a $45-million bond referendum that launched Phase 1 construction. In Phase 2, if approved, more transformational changes to the Bay Campus would include several new buildings and green spaces.
“Rhode Islanders have a generational opportunity to position Rhode Island and New England as the global leader in a new blue economy with URI as the engine that fuels that activity,” Parlange said. “With the support of this bond, URI can create a thriving, modern Bay Campus that will spur critical job creation and economic development, drive innovation, and create sustainable and equitable career opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.”
The question is one of three appearing on the statewide ballot this November. The spending requests total $641 million and also include $250 million for Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million in “Green Economy” bonds.
The total cost estimates are derived based on 20-year loans at 5% interest, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Handbook.
Interest on the project would bring the total cost to more than $160 million.
Construction is expected to be completed, and the project ready for use, by September 2026. URI estimates that the useful life of the Bay Campus improvements will be about 50 years.
McKee said the work would represent an investment in URI as the state’s flagship research institution, as well as an investment in the state as a whole.
“This investment in the Narragansett Bay Campus will help us continue to be a leader in the blue economy, leveraging partnerships with industry leaders, advancing scientific knowledge of our oceans, and creating good paying jobs in the process,” McKee said. “So let’s support this bond. I will be voting yes. I will be asking everyone to follow my lead. We can afford it and it’s a good investment for the state of Rhode Island.”
The blue economy —which includes the defense industry, tourism, marine trades, fisheries and soon, offshore wind — generates more than $5 billion every year, according to URI figures. By 2030, that total is projected to double to $10 billion.
“The scientific discoveries and commercial applications being developed at URI are helping to address global issues including climate change and food security, support the blue economy and generate revenue for the state,” Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce President Laurie White said.
She said the state must “double down” and ensure that the Bay Campus has world-class labs and academic facilities that meet the standards of competing research institutions.
“Rhode Island cannot afford to fall behind at a time when others are charging full steam ahead,” White said.
Oscar Mejias, president and chief executive officer of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the bond would be an important investment for the Hispanic community.
“We have 800 businesses who are members of our chamber, from construction to professional service, in food and other industries,” Mejias said. “Our community wants to be an active part of this investment. You have our commitment, and we have full confidence in this project. We want to be fully part of the blue economy and economic development overall. By working together, we can make big things happen.”
Michael F. Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, called investment in marine sciences in the Ocean State a “no-brainer.”
“I have been around a long time on a lot of different bond questions,” he said. “I echo what the governor said. This is not just a one-off. This is a plan to continue investments that make sense. Yes, we can afford it, but we can’t afford not to do this.”
In addition to the Bay Campus event, the “Vote Yes on 1” campaign also launched an online and social media effort at URIYesOn1.com and @URIYesOn1.
