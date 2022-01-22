SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Russ Wilkinson had more plumbing jobs than he could take on last year when he shot himself in the left leg.
The devastating hunting accident on Nov. 7 has left him on a long road to recovery; he’s fortunate, he says, that he didn’t lose the leg or his foot.
“If the bullet had been an inch to an inch-and-a-half lower, I would’ve lost my foot,” he said. “It would’ve destroyed my ankle.”
Wilkinson, 40 and a plumber for 22 years, said he’s facing at least a year out of work — and with very little income to support himself, wife Melissa and their four children.
The couple had invested everything in their family-run plumbing business. Most of their work was in South County. His company had a few employees on two crews, but the last one left in October to pursue employment that offered union benefits. Russ said he doesn’t fault them for looking for a better situation.
The accidental discharge of a muzzle-loader as he was moving to unload it destroyed both his tibia and fibula, the two long bones in the lower leg. His brother and a friend quickly put a tourniquet on the wound. An ambulance took him from South Kingstown to Rhode Island Hospital.
“I was conscious the whole time,” he said.
The night of the accident, doctors were able to insert a rod in his leg.
“The tibia was gone, it was completely destroyed,” he said.
After a week convalescing at Rhode Island Hospital, doctors cleaned debris and shrapnel from the wound. A third surgery lasted almost 19 hours. Doctors took muscle and arteries from his unharmed right leg and transplanted them into the wounded limb.
“The reason it took so long is the first two attempts to connect the muscle flap didn’t take,” he said. Physicians also took skin grafts from the right leg to cover the damage on the left.
He spent weeks in intensive care at Rhode Island Hospital before transferring to a rehabilitation unit for therapy.
But while there, he had a setback. An incision in his right leg became infected, and that had to be cleaned with more surgery.
“Thank God it’s closing up very very well,” he said. But he’s got more surgery ahead of him in February or March. He will need a bone graft from his femur to reconstruct the bone on his fibula.
Recovery from the bone graft will take three to four months, followed by physical therapy.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be a full recovery, but the outlook is very good,” he said.
For the time being, he is able to move around using a walker and a wheelchair.
It’s Melissa, manager and co-owner of Wilkinson Plumbing and Heating, who has been keeping the day-to-day operations going, making sure bills are attended to and calls returned.
“We still have truck payments for three trucks, insurance (payments),” he said. A few companies are helping Wilkinson finish out contracts.
“There’s a little bit of revenue from the company, but nothing like it was, obviously,” he said.
Wilkinson Plumbing and Heating works on residential and small commercial projects. The company worked on Green Line Apothecary’s new location, Russ said.
In the couple of years of the pandemic, Wilkinson’s workload skyrocketed.
“Talk to any plumber,” he said. “I had six new houses going, I had two commercial jobs. I had about four months worth of service work and boiler cleanings, at least 60 or 70.”
That all vanished after the accident.
“I can’t do anything now,” he said.
The couple live in Richmond with their children: R.J., 15, Ellen, 13, Ruby, 12, and Murphy, 6.
Aside from the bills for the business and household, Russ and Melissa are also confronted with mounting medical bills.
A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $37,000.
“It was absolutely humbling,” he said of the response. “I never knew my family or myself meant so much to so many people. What people have donated and done and are willing to do, it’s just unbelievable.”
Gansett Nutrition and Alaina’s have helped with their own fundraisers, and other events are in the works, Wilkinson said.
This Saturday, there’s another chance to help Russ and his family. The Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston will host a fundraiser from 1 to 6 p.m. that will feature a raffle, food and live music from Mance — Brian Macinanti — and the Vintage Rhythm and Blues Ensemble, which includes members of Roomful of Blues.
“We’ve got plumbing associated raffles. I know a lot of the breweries like Sons of Liberty have donated stuff,” Wilkinson said. Other businesses including Mews Tavern and Dan’s Place also made donations of food and prizes.
Russ and his family will be there to meet with those who have helped them and continue to do so in this tough time.
He’s very humble about the response to his situation.
“To me it’s unbelievable. I mean, I’m just me. I never thought I had that much of an impact on people.”
