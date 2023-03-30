It took 70-year-old Mary Ellen Santaniello just 19 minutes to climb 69 floors in Seattle’s tallest skyscraper towering over this well-known city in Washington state.
It’s exactly 1,311 steps in that short period, with each foot on a stair reminding her of her love for a 35-year-old son, Tim, who died in 2014 from a rare form of lymphoma. For the eighth year, she participated in the “Big Climb” sponsored by national The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“To see him featured this year was very moving. I choked up when seeing the poster of him during the opening ceremonies,” said Santaniello, who ranked 245 among 410 climbers.
“There was a comfort to me, as a mother, seeing him featured,” she added in her usual soft voice that doesn’t betray the passion she feels for this event that helps her to feel she does something for others because she couldn’t save her son.
“The whole reason I do this,” Santaniello has said, “is if there’s a trial drug to be developed, I want some good out of it.” Her goal is to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society find a cure by raising money from supporters who pledge donations on her behalf.
This year she was one of the top fundraisers for this climb, bringing in nearly $13,000 to the organization.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and advocates for blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
“When I go to the cemetery to visit his grave, I think, ‘When I’m gone, who will be doing this?’” In that is that same vigilance to keep doing what she can for those struggling with this disease.
It is also a mother’s undying love for a son whose beaming smile she remembers when the last stairs are climbed and as she thinks about when she’ll see him again.
Tim Santaniello had been diagnosed a decade earlier with Crohn’s, which is an inflammatory bowel disease. It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
An active fellow, his mother said, he liked golf, bicycle riding, exercise, and spending time with his three children and wife, Jen, at their Arizona home, where this New England son was working as a software engineer at Raytheon.
He also was taking a prescribed drug for his Crohn’s, but no cautions were ever given to him that the drug could have this life-threatening side effect, said his mother, who lives in Charlestown.
“He started to feel fatigued, had night sweats and didn’t have the usual amount of energy” in June 2014, she continued, and by July was in a doctor’s office as the symptoms worsened. It took a while for tests to reveal that he had hepatosplenic t-cell lymphoma.
It is so rare that the World Journal of Gastroenterology reported in 2016 knowledge of only 11 known cases in which it occurred in people with Crohn’s who were treated with the drug and other combination therapy for over 2 years. It generally applied to patients under 35 years old, but could occur in others older.
“He told me that the disease could be fatal, but that he was going to fight,” his mother said, remembering the conversation. Santaniello’s eyes widened, a smile that had been present crept away and she leaned forward in a chair. Her voice remained smooth and steady as she told the story.
“This guy didn’t want to quit. He was a real trooper,” she said after a few moments.
And, so too, remains his mother, championing a cause to fund research to save others.
In an interview three years ago, Her husband, Alan, remarked, “I’ve been married to Mary Ellen for 45 years, her commitment to this is no surprise. She always gives 110 percent to whatever she is involved with.”
He, along with his son, Mark, his wife, Cassidy, and another family member, also did the “Big Climb” with her. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society sponsors these fundraising climbs in various cities across the country.
“It’s been especially important this time,” Santaniello said, “because they honored him and we honor him every day.”
