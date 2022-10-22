SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday.
In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
Both she and Kate Brewster, Jonnycake’s executive director, said that under-privileged youth in the community needs a central place to go after school, during summers and vacations, where they can hang out, learn skills and socialize with other teens.
Both said that the closing of the thrift store and a proposed youth center are interconnected in terms of keeping a focus on helping community members needing assistance.
The thrift store is located near the rotary in the small, quaint Village of Peace Dale. It is unassumingly situated in a block hosting a small bakery, bike shop, the Jonnycake food pantry, and scattered other businesses.
The thrift store has sold at bargain prices clothes of all kinds, shoes, coats and other items to many residents who cannot afford Bloomingdales, Marshalls, or even Amazon.
The same holds even when Wakefield sported Kenyon’s Department Store and other places offering new clothes for sale. The Thrift Store began offering used clothes when “used” was something people would take because they couldn’t afford new ones.
Today, “used” is often associated with a much-wanted bargain found in consignment and Goodwill stores often offer lower-than-discount prices.
After Friday when the Thrift Store’s era ends and the doors are locked one last time, the remaining clothes will be given to Jonnycake members and donated to other local charities. Residents looking to shop for low-cost clothing can go to local consignment shops or other discount retailers in South County.
“Why are we running a store that’s not meeting the needs of our members?” asked Hayward when explaining the reason that the thrift store will be transformed into the youth center they want to open next spring.
The Jonnycake Center for Hope serves residents of South Kingstown, Narragansett, Block Island, and Jamestown. Approximately 35 percent of its members are children and 15 percent are seniors.
In essence, the thrift store operation has become a victim of changing times, said Kate Brewster, the center’s executive director.
“When I started here in 2015 it was 25% of the revenue for the Jonnycake, it’s now dropped to 7%,” she said about the sales in the store that help to underwrite and support its existence.
She looked around at the many blouses, dresses, pants, ties, shirts all on hangers and clothes racks comprising the front part of the multi-room location at 1231 Kingstown Rd. In the back were shelves of shoes of all kinds for all genders and all ages.
Few of the clothes or shoes, if any, would be found on models in store advertisements or on the webpages of Amazon’s endless list of lower-cost items from re-sellers and popular manufacturers or stores.
“Less than 15% of our total sales are going to our members,” Brewster said, noting that members are individuals or families whose yearly income hovers just around the federal poverty line, which ranges from $18,310 for a family of two to $27,750 for a family of 4 persons.
The remainder of the sales are to non-members and this raised the issue of whether the building space should be used for purposes more central to better serving needy members of the community.
Operational expenses are also high. For example, in the fiscal year 2021-2022, the store brought in a record-low of $109,476 in gross revenue that was offset by $86,300 in expenses, leaving a slim profit of $25,676 that included a $2,500 donation.
According to figures supplied by the Jonnycake Center, the gross operating revenue for that fiscal year was the lowest since 2013 except for the year of the pandemic when the store was most often closed or hours were curtailed.
Sinking revenue is coupled with other costs that are separate, but connected, to the thrift store operation, Brewster said.
“At holiday and winter time, we spend over $10,000 on winter coats for kids,” she said, noting most that are donated aren’t the right fit for kids. “You want to give kids new coats and the right size to keep them warm.”
This store, however, is more than just a thrift shop in its small confines at the rotary. It is a place where neighbors meet and regulars exchange gossip and news.
Molly Perkins and Teasha Coppock, staff members, helped to run the store. “A lot of what goes on here is chatting, talking and catching up,” said Perkins in a previous interview.
The store has one full-time and four part-time staff members, all of whom will be offered either a severance package or placement somewhere else in the organization. The store also had about 30 volunteers working as well.
For more than 40 years it has been an unlikely communications hub in town since this organization started helping people needing food and clothing.
Despite the downturn in members going to the store, it still has its devotees.
“We’re spoiled at Jonnycake,” said Brianna Frame of North Kingstown, right after the store re-opened following a closure due to the pandemic. She’s a regular who stopped by when word spread that customers could return.
“My mother-in-law and I go to other stores, but we don’t find anything,” she added.
Kira Schofield at the time was also thrilled about the reopening. “Jonnycake is a staple for this community. We really missed the store. It’s a great place to shop, it’s affordable and it really helps people out.”
