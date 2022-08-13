NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett police department’s typical practice of buying new firearms for its personnel has stirred a debate among some in Narragansett.
Resident Catherine Celeberto said she doesn’t object to the department’s move to buy 43 new Glock 9mm handguns from a Vermont firearms dealer, Parros Gun Shop & Police Supply.
However, Celeberto has concerns about the department’s plan to trade in 42 of its current Sig Sauer .357 pistols.
“These are semi-automatic weapons,” Celeberto said. “Vermont allows 18-year-olds to purchase weapons. Vermont also doesn’t have a concealed carry law.”
She’s mostly concerned that the 42 pistols marked for trade-in don’t hit the street.
“When this store buys them back, they’re going to offer them for sale,” she said. Preventing their resale “Is a drop in the bucket I know, but it’s 42 guns that will not go out for sale to the public.”
The police department buys new firearms every five to six years, which is consistent with professional standards, according to Chief Sean Corrigan. The Sig Sauers the department has still have a strong trade-in value, and their .357 caliber ammunition has become difficult and expensive to acquire.
A trade-in would cut the $20,683 price tag of the new purchase down to $3,925, a savings of $16,758 to the town department.
“I’d rather see these guns just go to an iron smelter,” Celeberto said. “Do we need that money?”
Corrigan said the model of gun the department uses, Sig Sauer, is currently on sale to the public and is not a “special police weapon.”
But the ammunition for the newer Glocks is more readily available, Corrigan said.
“We’re having a hard time getting ammunition, which is very important,” he said. It’s imperative for officers to remain current on firearms training, he added.
“It’s very important to stay on top of your training. I think Uvalde showed what happens if police aren’t ready to respond.”
The department shoots twice per year and has a warrant service team that shoots monthly. New recruits at the police academy shoot 2,000 rounds of ammunition per recruit, he added.
“We jump through a lot of hoops to get the ammunition we have,” Corrigan said. The department is also readying for the fall, and has two new recruits starting at the police academy.
Corrigan said two other vendors were contacted for quotes, “and this was by far the best price.”
Others commended Corrigan for being fiscally responsible.
“(If) we can trade these in and get some dollars for it, by all means we should do it,” resident Stanley Wojciechowski said. “The bad guys are going to get guns no matter where they are.”
Jesse Pugh, Town council president, said the council supports the police department and noted that different people have varied views about guns and gun control.
“Maybe in the future, the council works with department on other ways to dispose of their guns,” he said. “In ways that still bring in revenue.”
Pugh and Corrigan also noted that the town has used trade-ins in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.