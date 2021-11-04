Following a statewide trend, students in North and South Kingstown scored lower in 2021 statewide standardized tests than two years ago, data released this week by the state Department of Education show.
The results, educators and state officials say, reflect the uneven academic year and massive changes to instruction due to COVID-19, such as remote learning.
The Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam is given to students from grades 3 through 8. It was not administered in 2020 when the federal government waived standardized testing requirements due to COVID, making these results the first Rhode Island statewide assessment revealing the effects of the pandemic on student learning. The results can be viewed online at www.ride.ri.gov/ADP.
In addition to the state’s RICAS results, RIDE also released results for two other standardized assessments: the SAT and Dynamic Learning Maps.
Scores across the state were lower than in years past, with greater drops in scores in mathematics this year than there were in literacy, or ELA.
Bucking the trend, however, Narragansett saw increases in its SAT English and math scores, which are up 5.1% and 5.9%, respectively, from 2019. Literacy scores for the elementary and middle school students were up 0.1 percent in Narragansett.
Narragansett Supt. of Schools Peter Cummings said officials are pleased with the literacy results, particularly for the key third-grade level.
“Overall we see literacy instruction as an area of strength,” Cummings said. “As a district we performed reasonably well in literacy. We are certainly seeing the fruits of a lot of our efforts in reading and writing beginning to show up in the assessments.”
But the town also has seen an effect from COVID, he said.
“We’ve put a lot of mitigation strategies in place,” such as one-on-one tutoring, he added.
Mathematics is an area of concern, Cummings said.
“While we are certainly above the state average, we do believe we can do better,” he said.
South Kingstown saw a 22% drop in RICAS math scores, and 8.9% on the math portion of the SAT. ELA scores dropped 6.3% in the RICAS exam and 2.8% in the SAT.
The town’s interim superintendent of schools did not respond to requests to comment by press time.
The decline in scores was more modest in North Kingstown, where elementary and high school math scores dropped 5.5% and 6.9%, respectively. ELA scores in the elementary schools are down 1.3%, but rose 1.3% at the high school level.
North Kingstown school officials also did not return requests for comment by press time.
As expected by educators, pandemic conditions had an effect on participation levels of students taking the standardized tests.
Levels were down between 3% in Narragansett (SAT math) and 10% in the math portion of the SAT in South Kingstown.
According to the state, the most severe drops in participation occurred among students who were either economically disadvantaged or homeless.
State Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green said the results show how students’ learning was disrupted by COVID.
“Like communities across the country, we knew that our students were impacted by the pandemic, and we are deeply grateful to the educators, school leaders, and parents who have worked to keep them engaged,” she said. “RIDE, along with our Learning, Equity & Accelerated Pathways Task Force, has spent the last year planning ways to address the effects of this disruption to student learning and we are looking forward to building new and better community-led systems of education.”
Overall, the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in ELA dropped 5 percentage points, from 38.38% in 2019 to 33.19% in 2021, while the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in mathematics dropped 10 percentage points, from 29.79% in 2019 to 20.07% in 2021. These drops were seen in Rhode Island and nationwide in all student groups regardless of grade level, demographic, race, ethnicity, or multilingualism.
The state said the RICAS results underscore the importance of in-person learning with similar trends to those seen in other states. Twenty-six percent of students who were mostly in-person were proficient in mathematics compared to 13% of students who were mostly virtual. Thirty-nine percent of students who were mostly in-person were proficient on ELA compared to 26% of students who were mostly virtual.
