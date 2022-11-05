Voters in South County will help decide the fate of $400 million in state spending, as well as whether their town can sell recreational marijuana, when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
The retail cannabis question is on the ballot as part of a state law that requires municipalities to opt out of allowing such sales. Narragansett and North and South Kingstown have placed the question on their ballots.
The state has also put three bond questions on this year’s ballot.
Question 1, the so-called “blue economy” bond question, would provide $100 million for repairs and to construct new facilities on the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus.
Question 2 asks voters to authorize $250 million for school construction, renovation and rehabilitation. The spending item is significant especially in South Kingstown, where plans are moving ahead to submit a new school facilities proposal to the state.
Lastly, Question 3 asks voters to approve $50 million in green economy bonds for a host of environmental and recreational purposes in the state.
Among them: $3 million for Narragansett Bay and watershed restoration, $5 million in small business energy loans, $4 million for brownfield remediation, and $2 million for local recreation grants. The largest part of the bond — $16 million — would go toward municipal resiliency programs. Another $12 million would fund improvements to Roger Williams Park Zoo.
Locally, South Kingstown has a ballot question asking voters to amend its charter so that the Zoning Board of Review consists of five members and three alternate members. Currently the board has just two alternates.
In Narragansett, voters are being asked to support a $20 million bond for infrastructure repair or replacement, including roads, sidewalks, drainage and public buildings. The town is also seeking permission from voters to sell surplus property, mostly older vehicles such as trucks.
The town had to ask voters after a change in a local ordinance inadvertently blocked the Town Council from having authority to sell the items. The town is working to rectify the situation so that a repeat isn’t needed in 2024.
General Assembly races
In the races for General Assembly seats in South County, Democratic incumbents are facing Republican and independent challengers for both Senate and House of Representatives.
In the Senate, Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) is challenged by Republican Doreen Costa. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, North Kingstown, Narragansett) is facing Patrick Murray, who has served several terms as a Town Council member in Narragansett.
Republican Raymond Gardner and independent Anita Jacobson are campaigning against longtime incumbent V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, New Shoreham, South Kingstown).
The only open Senate seat in South County is District 38, which was held by Republican and former Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere of Westerly.
Vying for the seat are Democrat Victoria Gu of Charlestown, Republican Westin Place of Bradford and independent Caswell Cooke Jr., of Westerly. Cooke has served as a Westerly Town Council member and was was a 2014 Republican candidate for District 37 of the Rhode Island House of Representatives.
The Senate district in play includes a small portion of South Kingstown in the Green Hill area, along the coast.
In races for the House, Republican Lisa Marie Leavitt is challenging Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter). Rep. Robert E. Craven (D-Dist 32, North Kingstown) is fending off a bid by Republican Ryan Hansen and Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown and Narragansett) is facing Republican Jessica Drew-Day.
Catherine Canavan, a Republican, is challenging Rep. Teresa Tanzi, (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett). Likewise, GOP candidate William Paniccia is running for the seat held by Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown).
Running for the seat being vacated by House Minority Leader Rep. Blake Filippi (R-District 36, Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown, Westerly) are Democrat Tina Spears and Republican John F. Pacheco III.
Log In
