SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The state Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint against the South Kingstown School Committee’s vice chairwoman, who came under scrutiny for attending committee meetings involving leaders of the local teachers’ union.
The Ethics Commission essentially said that Sarah Markey, an employee with the National Education Association of Rhode Island teachers union, had not violated the state’s Code of Ethics. The commission released its findings March 3.
“Following a full investigation into the allegations of the complaint, the Ethics Commission met on March 3, 2020 to review the results of the investigation,” Executive Director and Chief Prosecutor Jason Gramitt said in a statement to the Independent. “After doing so, the Commission voted unanimously that there was not probable cause to believe that Ms. Markey had violated the Code of Ethics, and the complaint was dismissed. A written decision explaining the Commission’s vote is being prepared, and will be released to the public once it is completed.”
The complaint filed in June 2019 by South Kingstown resident Deborah Bergner said that Markey did not remove herself from such discussions on seven occasions between Dec. 11, 2018 and May 14 of 2019.
At two other times, both on April 9, she recused herself but did not leave the room, Bergner’s complaint says.
The Ethics Commission met behind closed doors about the matter June 18 and voted to proceed with the investigation, which took several months and was continued several times until early this year.
Bergner’s complaint stemmed from instances when NEASK President Brian Nelson and Vice-President Mick Lefort appeared before the South Kingstown School Committee.
Among Nelson’s appearances, he “presented the position of the bargaining unit regarding the school calendar” (Dec. 11, 2018), “presented concerns about working conditions under the new facility plans and their importance to the teaching community” (Jan. 10, 2019), “presented concerns and requested actions by the committee regarding Personnel Action Team policy” (Feb. 12, 2019), “presented concerns to a joint budget session with the Town Council and School Committee present” (March 13), “presented support for the new PAT process” (April 9) and “discussed implications of the new PAT process” (May 14).
Lefort also presented clarifications about the PAT process April 9 – the date Markey recused herself from discussions – and on Feb. 12 he “presented concerns about Teacher’s College Reading and Writing Program while advocating for a reduction in administrative staff” and “presented results of a bargaining unit survey regarding Teacher’s College that he had emailed to the School Committee.”
Bergner cited state law and an earlier ethics advisory opinion that Markey sought, arguing that she “should recuse herself from participation in the discussion of any matter related to NEARI and any NEARI-associated individuals that appear before the School Committee.”
The Ethics Commission issued the earlier opinion Jan. 8, 2019 after Markey asked whether the Code of Ethics restricts her participation in various School Committee matters given her employment with the National Education Association of Rhode Island as an assistant executive director.
The commission ruled in 2019 that Markey “is prohibited by the Code of Ethics from participating in School Committee matters relating to the negotiation and approval of school department contracts with NEARI local bargaining units, and also must recuse from participation in grievance hearings involving NEARI members.”
Markey said that her responsibilities as an NEARI employee involve working with 10 local bargaining units across Rhode Island, but she is not assigned to work with local bargaining units representing employees of the South Kingstown School Department.
After the March 3 action by the Ethics Commission, Markey released a statement.
“The work that the Ethics Commission does is vital to our democracy,” she said. “I entered into this investigation believing in the process, regardless of the outcome, because we need to ensure that private interests and money do not unduly influence the decision-making of elected officials. I am proud of my work as a union and community organizer and I am grateful that the Ethics Commission staff took the time to understand how labor unions truly work and what my exact role is with NEARI.”
Markey said she doesn’t profit from her decisions and union leaders in South Kingstown do not qualify as business associates.
“I recuse myself from collective bargaining with NEARI locals so that my values and beliefs in worker voice aren’t perceived as unethical and because that is what the advisory opinion I previously received from the Ethics Commission requires. The ethics statute is not intended to be a political weapon to be used against our adversaries, but rather, it is a way to keep our elected officials accountable to the voters.”
Bergner issued a statement Tuesday.
“I am disappointed in the Ethics Commission’s ruling,” she said. “It is clear from Monday’s Town Council agenda that the town is acknowledging conflicts of interest in our elected and appointed officials. The town manager said ‘conflicts do exist’ in a small town. In Sarah Markey’s initial advisory opinion, the Ethics Commission advised that she come back to them as issues arose. To my knowledge, she has ignored that recommendation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.