PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Principal David Estes, in his remarks at The Prout School’s 2022 Commencement Exercises, held Sunday afternoon at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, alluded to a conversation he had with a student who told him, “We all love each other. I don’t know how you teach that, but you do, and I want to thank you for that.”
Estes told the 89 graduating seniors that through four years of adversities, failures, and triumphs, they learned the truth of their Christian service and how to be “caretakers of the world.” He added, “I want to thank this class for going beyond the easy categories we put ourselves in to find a way to love and respect each other. We need that so much in the world.”
In her welcoming speech, Abigail DiIuro said when she was a freshman at Prout she was a “shy, nervous, and insecure girl worried about making friends.” However, she walked out “a confident, enthusiastic, genuinely happy, independent woman ready to embrace a new chapter in life.” She told her classmates that there was “no greater feeling than knowing that I was able to share such a wonderful and life-sharing experience with all of you at Prout.” She said she was much stronger in her faith after spending four years with people who “made me happy and strengthened my relationship with God.”
Cameron Fonseca, Prout’s 2022 senior class president, told the audience that he hated his first day of school, but “Prout truly formed my personality.” Fonseca praised the Prout School community’s “unbreakable” dedication to each other. “We have faith in each other; we cheer each other on.” He added that the aspect that stands out most about Prout is “its ability to transform students into young adults of the Catholic faith.”
Alluding to Covid-19 and other obstacles that he and his classmates had to overcome, Hugo Lehrach, in his farewell address, said, “We’ve had just about everything thrown at us. Together we rose to the occasion and battled all of the challenges with ferocity and passion.” Lehrach praised Prout’s teachers and guidance counselors, and called the experience at Prout a “golden ticket” for success in future endeavors.
“We learned the power of community,” Lehrach said. “Membership in the Prout community is a gift and a blessing that will carry us and support us for the years to come. The education and experience at Prout has put us in the best position possible to move into the next stage of our lives.”
Valedictorian Aiden Skidds also had high praise for his teachers. “I cannot imagine being here without them,” he said. “They really held us accountable and made us independent, hard working people capable of managing our own lives, being good people, and having a positive impact on the world.”
Salutatorian Siena Algeo admitted her four years at Prout has “been a long road, but very rewarding.” She praised Prout’s faculty and staff for their work ethic and “They teach you how to analyze and explore and prepare you for college.”
Newport resident Ethan Kerloch, who transferred from Rogers High School to Prout for his senior year, said, “It was the best decision of my life. I got to meet so many new friends; I had great teachers, and I really loved the spirit of the school.”
Graduate Meghan Steele described her years at Prout as a “very unique” experience. “It’s not like any other school you’ll find in the state,” she said.
Steele’s friend and classmate Delanie MacInnis said Prout “takes each student’s individual students and accommodates them personally. It is the most unique thing about Prout.”
Principal Estes recognized students Jonathan Abatiello as the Principal’s Award recipient, Alexandra Gencarelli as the Prout Crusader Award recipient, and Christina Wanta as the Elizabeth Prout Award recipient.
