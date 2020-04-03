NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Rhode Island Blood Center is calling on healthy donors to help strengthen the state’s supply by making an appointment to donate at one of six donor centers, including one in Narragansett.
Fifty percent of blood donations in the region typically come from blood drives that are hosted by schools, organizations and businesses, according to the blood center.
As these groups began to take precautions in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and cancel mobile blood drives, the center moved its operations to the six donor sites where they can control the environment and flow of donors. Only donors and staff are allowed at the centers.
Wendy Dartt, a fitness and nutrition consultant, donated in Narragansett on March 21 and made an online appeal for others to do the same, if they can.
Dartt said the blood centers are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Everything in there is super-clean, they’re in gloves, they’re wiping everything down,” she said. “I can’t think of a safer place to go and do something right now.”
Blood is a critical component of emergency preparedness because blood is perishable, and the supply must be constantly replenished.
The center said blood that’s on the shelf today is the blood needed to help women and newborns during complications with childbirth, people battling cancer or undergoing chemotherapy, those who have suffered trauma or severe burns, people with heart and kidney disease and blood disorders like sickle cell anemia and individuals who need surgery and organ transplants.
“Every donation at every one of our centers is critical,” RIBC Senior Executive Director Beau Tompkins said. “As healthy, eligible donors, we have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and our communities to keep the blood supply safe and robust. A resilient healthcare system is more important than ever, and we’re counting on everyone to help maintain that.”
RIBC emphasizes that donating blood is safe. RIBC staff are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infectious agents. They are also regularly cleaning public surfaces. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.
RIBC also provides blood to nearly every hospital in Rhode Island and many hospitals throughout New England and is responsible for ensuring that the region has a safe and reliable blood supply.
About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and nearly 250 donations are needed each day to meet the needs of the hospitals and patients the center serves, according to the center.
The center has asked people not to show up to donate if they have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. It doesn’t perform tests for COVID-19.
They also have barred anyone that has had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days. Close contact is defined by the CDC as being within six feet of an infected individual for a prolonged period of time.
Lastly, those who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 must stay away until 28 days after the illness has resolved, the blood center said.
The Narragansett branch of the RIBC is at 14 Woodruff Ave., next to AAA in the Point Judith plaza, and is open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 to 5 Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Its phone number is (401) 792-2207.
