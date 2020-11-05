SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Democrat and an independent are the two newcomers who appear to be joining three incumbents on South Kingstown’s Town Council.
Unofficial state results from Tuesday’s election showed that Democrat Deborah Bergner had the most votes, topping 7,500 in the race for the five open council seats.
She was followed by incumbent Democrats Rory McEntee, President Abel Collins and Deborah Kelso. Independent Charles Sweet rounds out the new council.
“I feel like we are an engaged community and we want to be involved in the process,” Bergner said. “No matter the results, we need to come together as a community. We all want what’s best for our residents, young and old alike, so we really need to work together, and I believe we can do that.”
Bergner ran on platforms of affordable housing, responsible growth and mindful spending, she said.
“Those three things are the things that I would like to work on for the next two years,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic undeniably had an effect on how Bergner and the other candidates campaigned.
“People might not want you to come to their door, so you have to find other ways to engage the community. You could do a mailing, things on social media,” Bergner said.
Collins said he’s looking forward to two more years on the council, and making progress locally.
“We’re getting change no matter what,” he said. “In terms of truly council business, what’s going to come out of the affordable housing study is going to be really critical, and what changes we might consider making to zoning around town. What I’d really like to see us do is focus on redeveloping parts of Wakefield so we have mixed-use, more commercial but residential mixed in there, denser zoning, but also looking at the other village areas as well.”
The town is facing a school facilities improvement proposal that would ask voters to approve $85 million for a new high school at the Curtis Corner school site and expanding Broad Rock Middle School. The town has pushed back the project’s Stage II application to the state Department of Education to next February.
“What are the financial prospects of the town looking at at that point,” Collins said. He called the facilities project “exciting,” but said further efforts to deal with COVID could be “scary.”
Two incumbent council members, Vice-president Bryant Da Cruz and councilor Joe Viele, decided not to seek re-election.
“I really want to thank Joe and Bryant for the time they served,” Collins said.
That left 10 candidates vying for the five open seats on the council. Terms are for two years.
In addition to Sweet, South Kingstown’s independent candidates for council were Dorald Beasley, David Laudati and Alex Petrucci. The independents have spoken out frequently on various local topics at council meetings and online forums.
The only Republican on the ballot for council this year was James Lathrop.
Voting at South Kingstown’s ten polling locations Tuesday was brisk, but not overwhelming, due in large part to early voting and mail-in ballots.
The town went strongly for former Vice President Joe Biden, giving the Democrat 67% of the vote to President Donald Trump’s 30%.
Collins visited some local polling places Tuesday evening.
“It’s exciting to see so many people turn out who believed in the process,” he said. “A lot of eyes are on the race at the federal level.”
Elissa Butson was an early voter Monday at Town Hall.
“It was good. It took me an hour. I went at lunch and stood for an hour. It was a decent turnout,” said Butson, who supported Collins and several other local candidates.
“I went to school with Abel,” she said.
Butson said voting this year became more important to her.
“I think after COVID, I realized that voting local makes a huge difference,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.