We are VERY early in the election night process but, with 100% of precincts reporting in Narragansett, the unofficial results of local races are as follows so far (8:41 p.m.):
Narragansett Town Council: If the results of the race stay as indicated so far, the non-partisan town council will feature the three incumbents running for another term all returning as Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski lead all candidates with 3,209 and 3,115 votes respectively. Incumbent Deborah Kopech is currently slated fourth in the results behind Jill Lawler. Less than 60 votes separate fifth and sixth-place finishers Steven J. Ferrandi and Laurie A. Kelly, respectively.
Narragansett School Committee: Barring something unforeseen, it appears as if all four incumbents running for re-election to the Narragansett School Committee (Tammy McNeiece, Alexander Menzies, Justin Wolf Skenyon and Diane Nobles) will finish at the top of the race while the fifth and final seat goes to Jennifer E. Armstrong, who defeated sixth-place finisher Tony Jones by just over 1,000 votes total.
Check out this week's Independent Newspaper for full coverage of all local races throughout the North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown areas.

