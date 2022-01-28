NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee voted unanimously to approve the high school’s program of studies for the 2022-23 school year at their meeting Tuesday night.
School Committee Member Jake Mather raised concerns about the structure of the program and the front-loading of credit requirements in the freshman year. Superintendent Phil Auger said that students have always had a seven-credit requirement during the freshman year even before moving to an eight period schedule a few years ago.
“I’d be really worried about reducing what we expect of freshman,” Auger said. “It’s important for them. They have eight periods, and one of them is their personal learning time, but for the other seven they really should be in class earning credits. We want them to get ahead of that so that they’re in a good position once they reach their junior and senior year.”
Mather expressed concern that the suggested course load didn’t give incoming freshmen much chance to explore different classes and options. He also said that students that want to be involved in athletics and other co-curricular activities also have to meet all the required criteria.
“I was under the impression,” Mather said. “Four subjects meet that requirement at 60% success and we’re asking seven subjects at 75% success. I’m just wondering about that discrepancy between the Rhode Island Interscholastic eligibility requirements and our own.”
Auger said that the current expectation has been in the plan of studies for years now and that they are not new. He also said that student athletes tend to be even more studious during the season as maintaining athletic eligibility proves a powerful motivator for students who wish to hold their place on teams.
“If there are students who become academically ineligible during the season they do get an opportunity to bring their grades up,” Committee Member Jen Lima said. “The football team is a great example of that. They do a study hall after school and there really is a big focus on academics.”
While the program of studies has been approved, the school committee still has to finalize its budget proposal for presentation to the town council on February 15.
“This is the time of year where we have an extra school committee meeting next week to give members the opportunity to comment, ask questions or make any adjustments,” said Committee Chairman Greg Blasbalg. “If there’s something you’re looking at changing please let Mrs. King and Dr. Auger know ahead of time.”
Blasbalg stressed the importance of this by explaining that any changes need to be accompanied by their exact effect on the budget and that by informing King and Auger earlier rather than later they would have time to prepare those adjustments before the February 15 deadline.
The school committee also received an update on the current status of the Aaron Thomas case. The school committee’s attorney, Mary Ann Carroll, told the school committee that the committee is cooperating with the investigations fully.
Carroll said that they have maintained regular communication with both Tim Conlon who represents the alleged victims, Investigator Matt Oliverio and she has been working with the Department of Justice regarding inquiries into town policies and procedures.
“In addition to cooperating with the investigation the administration has been putting together training for both administrative staff and students,” Carroll said. “We started some of that training for administrators yesterday and we’re working on a plan where we will be working with teachers and students on a regular basis going forward through this semester.”
The school committee’s next meeting will be held on February 1 at 7 p.m. via zoom. A link to the zoom meeting can be found on the school department’s website as well as on the committee’s posted agenda.
