NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Quonset Business Park held its first ever Quonset Job Fair Friday morning at the Wide World of Indoor Sports, with nearly 100 jobseekers speaking with representatives from 25 of the park’s companies, including General Dynamics Electric Boat, Toray Plastics and Ocean State Job Lot, looking to fill over 80 positions in a wide array of fields.
The fair took place on one of the indoor soccer fields at the complex, where jobseekers arrived and had the opportunity to meet with representatives from some of the park’s major companies.
The job fair came together after the Department of Labor and Training reached out to the Quonset Development Corporation, according to QDC Property Administrator Sue Sauco, who oversaw the event.
“There was a lot of need for people looking for jobs and they asked us if we would host a job fair and we jumped on the chance and We sent out emails to all of the tenants in the park and asked who want to participate in this is what we got,” Sauco said. “We have 25 companies represented here today as well as RIPTA and the Department of Human Resources.”
For RIPTA, their presence at the fair was to promote their QX route, short for Quonset Express, which starts in Pawtucket and goes through Kennedy Station in Providence and other stops in Providence and Cranston before heading to North Kingstown and stopping at several of the park’s largest employers, including General Dynamics Electric Boat, Toray Plastics, Norad, and Ocean State Job Lot as well as Cargill Compass Circle and the Kohl’s on Gate Road. The route operates with two southbound morning trips and two northbound afternoon trips.
“The QX brings public transportation to an important Rhode Island jobs location where there are more than 200 businesses,” RIPTA said in a statement. “It gives employees a chance to cut down on the stress of a daily driving commute, save money and help the environment.”
General Dynamics Electric Boat, which is in the midst of a $22.2 billion shipbuilding contract with the Navy, the largest such in the branch’s history, to build Columbia-class and the Virginia Payload Modules (VPMs) for Block V of the Virginia-class submarines, committed earlier this year to adding 1,300 manufacturing jobs for the project.
While representatives from the company weren’t authorized to talk with the media, they did confirm the company was looking to hire in all departments, including manufacturing, engineering, management and finance, and said there had been a “steady flow” of applicants during the fair.
Following the job fair, QDC Managing Director Steven King called the event a success and said they were planning on holding more in the near future.
“We plan to host another job fair in the fall as we know this is an important resource for Rhode Islanders looking for work,” King said. “We want to thank our Quonset companies for participating, and our partners (at) the RI Department of Labor and Training and RIPTA for making the event a success.”
King added that anyone who missed the fair or wanted to look at more employment opportunities can go to QuonsetJobs.com to look at all openings for Quonset businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.