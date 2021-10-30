SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Officials in South Kingstown took their first steps Monday at regulating rogue chickens and turkeys, asking the town’s attorney to work up a draft law that could be quickly enacted.
In order to pass an ordinance, the council would need to advertise and hold a public hearing on it.
The council has reviewed a similar ordinance in Narragansett that prohibits any animal from trespassing on public or private land and causing damage.
South Kingstown is caught between trying to honor and protect its long agricultural heritage and addressing what some residents say is an ongoing nuisance that’s degraded their quality of life.
Denise Mann, the resident who initiated the push for a new ordinance last month, wanted to attend Monday’s meeting. But Mann posted on Facebook that evening that she had broken her wrist earlier in the day while running to chase a chicken off her property with a broom. Mann said she fell onto her porch steps and smashed her wrist, spending hours in the emergency room.
Resident Roberta Mulholland suggested the town look at Richmond, which has an ordinance forbidding all animals “at large” — off one’s own property or unleashed.
“That’s what we have. We have fowl that are at large. They also have the ability to fine the owners of the property,” she said. They town’s animal control officer can also confiscate the fowl until the rightful owner is contacted and pays a first time fine of $50. Fines increase to $75 for the second time, and $100 for the third.
“Get the enabling legislation,” she said. “The town can do it.”
Unclaimed chickens could be sold, she added.
Jessica Mayhew has chickens, and her four-year-old son just earned third-place for showmanship at the state poultry meet, she said.
“Please don’t model (an ordinance) after Narragansett. Do what works for here,” she said. Mayhew said she spends “way too much” money on her chickens.
“I’m not letting them wander around. There are way too many things that could eat them,” she said. “I just don’t want to see the agricultural heritage of the town change because somebody moves here from somewhere else.”
Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo said he’s “not wedded to the Narragansett ordinance.”
He reviewed about 15 different ordinances in 2020, he said, and is willing to look at more.
“There’s no perfect ordinance,” he said. “I can compile several different options if you decide to go forward.”
Mann told the council last month that the neighbor’s chickens freely roam into her yard. She and her husband try to chase them off their South Road property, but it’s difficult, and they always return.
The birds leave excrement everywhere and destroy the couple’s flowers and grass, she said.
Mann said the neighbor has more than 50 chickens and is also raising turkeys. One day, she said, she had 11 turkeys flying toward her.
Theresa Murphy, interim town manager, said Chief of Police Joel Ewing-Chow told Mann to document any instances where birds are on her property. The chief tried to speak to the neighbor who owns the birds, but Murphy was unaware Monday if a conversation took place.
