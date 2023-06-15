NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown High School Valedictorian Matthew Cabrera knows where he’s going.
He’s out for another trip on his bike, along a path just one mile from his home in Kingston — on the campus of the University of Rhode Island.
The bike path splits into two different directions. Cabrera has a choice. He can ride to Wakefield Junction — the end of the path — or he can take a trip over to Narragansett Beach to relax.
As he pedals toward the fork, Cabrera doesn’t typically find himself bouncing between options in his head. He knows what direction he’s going to push the handlebars.
Cabrera is someone who likes to have a sketch of a plan and a decision to go with it. Mental preparation is a virtue he holds close.
“One of the things that has helped me a ton throughout my high school career is my ability to mentally prepare myself for things,” Cabrera said. “Even the simple things — like, while I’m in the car driving home, what I do is … I’m like ‘OK … (when I get home) I’m going to sit down at my desk and I’m going to get my work done.’ And I physically imagine myself doing that.”
As the top member of the class of 2023 at North Kingstown High School, Cabrera will lead his classmates to their graduation tonight at 6 p.m. at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.
He’ll be joined by class salutatorian Aroo Jang, who also has a means to keep her mind calm.
Since third grade, she has found a peace she can always return to on the tennis court. Everything about the sport, the rhythmic bouncing of the ball before a serve, the controlled sidesteps and hasty charges toward the net — calms her down.
“I’ve been playing it for a long time,” Jang said. “I feel like that’s always my go to — to kind of help me relax and not think about things.”
Jang played four years of varsity tennis for North Kingstown.
“Because I’m focusing on playing, I’m not thinking of anything else,” Jang said. “So, I think that really helps to relax myself and kind of get a break from whatever I was thinking about.”
Jang plans to attend Vassar College in the fall and major in biology, on a pre-dental track.
“I really like studying the sciences,” she said. “I always found that fascinating – and dentistry has kind of been that area that I wanted.”
Jang chose to land in Poughkeepsie mainly because of Vassar’s small size. She saw a potential in forming quality relationships with the students and professors.
“Also, Vassar’s campus is really gorgeous.”
Cabrera is looking to study architecture at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and eventually go to grad school to get a master’s degree and build toward eventually earning a licensure.
He loves to draw and design and will even create with clay. He enjoys perspective work, making up house designs and drawing portraits with pencil and charcoal.
Cabrera took a civil engineering and architecture class to fulfill one of his requirements.
“It was kind of then, that I realized that architecture — the engineering-based discipline and then the designed-based one is perfect for what I’m looking for in a career,” Cabrera said.
Cabrera thanked his mother in helping him achieve his success, adding that she has been his “No. 1 supporter” who has encouraged him to go for any aspiration he might have. Additionally, Cabrera’s grandfather, who is a chemical engineer, helped Matthew model a house for his senior project.
Cabrera also thanked his twin sister, Abby.
“She always drives me to things I don’t want to go to, but I end up having a great time,” Cabrera said.
Jang thanked her parents.
“They supported me and whenever I was struggling, they would always figure out ways to cheer me up,” she said. “And I feel like I could always depend on them if I needed them throughout the school year.”
Struggling is a part of the journey — something that Cabrera said he was running into just a week before the college decision deadline. For a moment, he didn’t know where he was going.
“I don’t think I really gave myself much of an opportunity with the college applications unfortunately,” Cabrera said. “Because what I did was, I applied to a lot of stretch schools and I applied to a lot of safe schools, but I didn’t apply to a lot of match schools.”
Still, Cabrera is confident he will end up at the right place and likes his choice in UMass Amherst.
“Ultimately, I was looking for that really good feeling,” Cabrera said. “A lot of people when they choose a college, it’s because they have a really, really good feeling about that college. And I ultimately got that with the University of Massachusetts.”
Jang said one of the most important things she has learned through her K-12 journey is to never stray away from yourself. When confronted with a challenge, she would tell herself to just be her. To just do it.
“I would just tell myself to stop overthinking things and just do it,” Jang said. “Doubting yourself doesn’t really help and at the end, everything works out.”
Sometimes things don’t go as planned. Cabrera said he would tell any student starting high school or the college application process, “don’t get knocked down by disappointment.” One will end up in the right place, eventually, if they just keep pedaling.
“Take disappointment at face value,” Cabrera said. “Keep moving forward, because life takes you where it needs to.”
