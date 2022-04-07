NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council heard a presentation from Good Energy, a company specializing in electricity aggregation, about changing the town’s energy supplier at their meeting Monday night.
According to their website, community electricity aggregation is a mechanism by which a city or a town can buy electricity supply in bulk for residents and businesses, with the goals of controlling costs through competitive, stable rates and increasing the renewable energy content.
“We currently have 53 municipal clients in Massachusetts and 7 here in Rhode Island that we’re working with,” Good Energy Attorney Jamie Rhodes said. “We work with municipalities to develop buying groups in order to purchase electricity as a commodity at the bulk scale.”
Rhodes said that since energy deregulation came into play several years ago there is now a disconnect between where energy comes from and who delivers it. Delivery of our electricity is always through the same supplier, though that does not mean that the energy must be purchased from that company.
Good Energy works to create bulk buying groups that allow cities and towns to change the default source of purchased energy from different suppliers at hopefully lower prices.
Rhodes also said that purchasing energy in this manner allows for greater control over how much renewable energy is used based on where a municipality chooses to purchase its energy from. Council President Greg Mancini asked for elaboration on how much renewable energy purchases have risen with this program.
“Every community that we’re working with in RI so far that has approved a plan has approved a default electricity supply with 10 percent more renewable energy than the state mandate,” Rhodes said. “Right now the state mandate is 19 percent of your energy has to come from renewable sources, at launch our expectation is that our programs will have about 29 percent come from them.”
Councilor Kerry McKay asked about the average savings that customers using this program could expect to see on their energy bills. Rhodes said that a general ballpark, without the information directly in front of him to reference, was about a 3-5 percent decrease from their normal energy bills. Why then, McKay asked, was this a worthwhile effort when the savings on the average taxpayer’s monthly bill would be less than $10 on average?
“What this product is providing our residents and our businesses is something that we’re going through in the town right now,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis. “We know that the electric rates that we buy the contract is going to be up and we know the number is going to be substantially increased this fall. We’re out there trying to figure out what we can do to get savings, but residents and businesses can’t do that. The reason this is attractive is because it allows residents and businesses to be competitive just like we’re doing as a city or town.”
After hearing the presentation the town council decided to draft a resolution for a future meeting to further the matter. As this presentation ended another was presented by the North Kingstown Senior Association’s Friends of Beechwood. The group has requested to name gardens on the premises of the Beechwood Senior Center as the Jules A. Cohen Gardens.
“I guess I put in a fair amount of time in my life in the non-profit sector, but I’m a computer man by profession,” Cohen said when asked to come up to speak. “When this center opened Kathy Carlin was the director, she said to me can you get people in here? So we started the speaker program about 11 years ago with some gardening speakers and we thought plant some stuff out here.”
The gardens have grown over the years and now the group looks to formally name them after the man they feel is most responsible for their successful creation. A decision the council agreed with. They unanimously voted to approve the motion to name the gardens.
Mollis also said that the planning department’s hard work and the town’s efforts in the municipal resilience workshop has begun to pay off. The RI Infrastructure Bank announced on Monday that North Kingstown’s proposals were approved for funding. The town will receive $647,365 to assist the town in its Wickford waterfront improvement project, as well as $24,217 for shoreline adaptation and green infrastructure at the end of Roger Williams Drive.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis reminded citizens that the public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget will be on Wednesday, April 13 at the senior center beginning at 6:30 p.m. Mollis encouraged anyone interested in the municipal or school department budgets to come to the meeting for more information.
