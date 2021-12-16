NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Just weeks before the holidays, support from strangers and friends has comforted and helped a local family trying to get back on its feet after losing everything in a fire.
The house fire in the early morning of Dec. 4 destroyed the Tern Road home of Joseph and Donna Pelosi. Since then, they’ve been staying with a daughter, Brittney Venditti, at her home in Cranston.
The Narragansett couple, along with their daughter Alexandria Souza, her husband Bryan and their little five-month-old girl Camella, escaped the home, but watched years of memories go up in flames. A new nursery the young couple had just put together for their daughter was gutted, and sadly, the Souzas’ dog also perished.
“They had minutes to run out of the house and all made it out safe, with the clothes on their backs,” Venditti said. “This is an unimaginable nightmare for all of us. My family is absolutely devastated to have to rebuild their entire home and lives.”
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Narragansett Fire Department and members of South Kingstown’s Union Fire District worked to extinguish the blaze.
Word about the fire spread quickly, and Venditti said there was an immediate outpouring of help for the family — people giving food, clothes, and essential personal items.
“We are overwhelmed with the amount of support and kindness we have already received,” Venditti said. “Every little thing is appreciated and we thank them so much.”
She created a GoFundMe page for her family. So far, it’s generated just under $27,000 in donations from about 200 donors. The link is https://gofund.me/e4b7ad03
They’ve also received in-person donations of supplies and gift cards to be used to shop for essentials and baby items.
“We want to help them keep their lives as close to normal as we can,” Venditti said. “Anyone with an infant understands how hard it is to leave your house for one night. Imagine not having one to go back to, with no baby gear to get through your day.”
Most of the money will help the Pelosis and Souzas rent and furnish a temporary home, Venditti said. With a super-tight housing market and insurance red tape, it could be six months to a year or more before the family is able to build or buy a new permanent home, she said.
But even finding a suitable temporary living arrangement has proven difficult. The family would like to stay in South County, but rental options for a three or four-bedroom house are challenging in Narragansett and South Kingstown.
“Most houses are rented out for the year,” Venditti said, meaning the academic year that ends in May.
Joseph Pelosi was back at the site of his house Monday. There was nothing to be salvaged, Venditti said. It’s the house she lived in starting when she was in fifth grade.
“We are trying to focus on the positive and what we can do to move forward,” she said.
