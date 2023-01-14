SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to express support and direct an endorsement proposal to town staff that explores the concept of assisting the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station in acquiring and restoring the Kingston railroad signal tower from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT).
W. Murray Gates, President of the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station, said at the meeting that his organization has “another task in front of us.”
Gates added, the department prefers to sell the tower — which has a failing roof — to a municipality, rather than a non-profit entity.
South Kingstown Director of Planning James Rabbitt reinforced this point adding that it would be wise to open conversation with the DOT due to several “moving parts” in this instance.
“…I don’t think the DOT is interested in just selling to the town for a dollar, if the town doesn’t have plans to move, restore, or maintain in perpetuity for those assurances,” he said.
Council President Rory McEntee recommended that the council could come back to the conversation in a subsequent meeting with town staff later. Staff could present their findings and the council can present the subject as an agenda item.
“If we can pass it as a new business item we’ll pass it then,” McEntee said at the meeting.
There was noticeable enthusiasm in the chambers throughout the conversation.
“I think particularly with our 300-year anniversary coming up this is an interesting project to come up at this time,” council member Jessica Rose said.
The tower is near Route 138 on the north side.
Gates added, it is “in horrible condition.”
“It sat there under the ownership of DOT for five decades. It’s really worse for wear,” Gates said. “It’s one of the only wood signal towers left in the country. It’s a pretty good treasure, there’s not a lot to it, but it could be a real asset for our community.”
The Friends of the Railroad president added that a contractor has not yet been brought in and restoration costs are unknown at this time. Though, Gates indicated that the tower might need to be moved to another location. With the tower’s roof caving, the winter weather spurs some urgency, he said.
“We would like to get this project moving as soon as possible,” Gates said.
“Our proposal to DOT, which owns the land as well as the building itself, is for the Friends of Kingston Station to purchase it for $1. But we have to do it through the town,” he added. “We have a proposal to purchase, move and renovate this structure and turn it into a fabulous asset for so many of the people who have come through that gateway into our town.”
The non-profit’s president added, it can’t go out for fundraising until there’s a structured plan for a project.
“Whatever it is, there’s money out there, we know how to get it,” Gates said. “We just need the project to get kicked off and endorsed.”
According to Gates, the Friends of the Railroad has been in contact with the state’s DOT. The department wants to know if South Kingstown would be purchasing the structure at the minimal fee as proposed by the Friends, he said.
Gates said, his organization was also asked if the town intends to lease the proposed state land for a fee, to house the tower. Although the Friends of the Station has a handful of location preferences, “ideally, it’s closer to the station, because we want it to be a place where passengers go, both to look through historical artifacts and to learn a little more about the tower and the town,” Gates said.
The Friends’ president clarified, although the non-profit would need assistance in securing property from the DOT, it is willing to work to find money for the project on its own.
“Your contributions from the town perspective and the planning department are more than welcome, particularly if they’re financial,” he said. “But do know that the Friends of the Kingston Station is an organization that can make this project happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.