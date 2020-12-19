NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In their final meeting of 2020, and the first full meeting of the current council, the North Kingstown Town Council hosted the North Kingstown School Committee for a biennial joint meeting to discuss the districts’ budget needs for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022, one which all agreed will be a challenging one due to the strain put on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fiscal Year 2022 will, without a doubt, be one of our most challenging years yet,” Town Manager Ralph Mollis said.
Mollis did have some good news as he reported that the town would be receiving “100 percent” of its promised assistance from the state, something that hadn’t been a guarantee and had been a serious concern for the municipality. The town also has a $2 million budget surplus heading into the next fiscal year and a total fund balance of $11.6 million, which he said does not reflect the additional $500,000 granted to the school district to help with distance learning and COVID protocols and the $1 million set aside to ensure taxes would not be raised on residents in the coming year.
Still, Mollis warned that they must be conservative with the budget as they look to address the strains the pandemic has and will continue to have on the budget.
“The financial impact (of COVID-19) will be felt well into Fiscal Year 22,” Mollis said.
Ahead of their remarks, Mollis praised the members of the North Kingstown School Department for their effort in dealing with the pandemic and said the town and the district needed to work on a plan to budget capital both for the school department and the municipality itself.
“It’s not going to be an easy year and the school department is cognizant of that,” School Committee Chairman Greg Blasbalg said, before shortly introducing Superintendent Phil Auger to deliver his remarks on the requests of the district for the upcoming fiscal year.
“There’s no shortage of question marks facing us,” Auger said.
He also praised the works of his district in their handling of the pandemic.
“It has been a remarkable time for education in this country and I’m pleased with the work of North Kingstown,” Auger said.
On the district’s needs, Auger said the district was exploring increased staffing needs as well as continuing to adapt with and plan for changes in technology, noting how much it has grown in importance to the district over the past five years.
He said that a “substantial” increase to the budget would be needed to address a “better busing situation” in terms of pushing back the start time for the high school eventually and expressed concerns with a rising number of North Kingstown residents sending their children to charter schools, saying that those students could obtain as good as if not a better education in the North Kingstown School District without funds leaving the district.
In particular, Auger noted something which at the last School Committee meeting the district’s chief operating officer Mary King labeled their top priority: addressing the district’s aging buildings, particularly Wickford Middle School, which having been built in 1931 as the then-North Kingstown Junior and Senior High School, is the district’s oldest facility.
He said it is a necessity to pay for repairs and the eventual replacement of such a facility, with the goal of building facilities that they want to have 10-20 years in the future and beyond.
Before closing though, he acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over and the district doesn’t know what further pressures could be put on them or when they can return to full in-person learning for all.
Going back to the council, Town Council President Greg Mancini addressed Auger’s remarks, saying that he wanted him to speak with other school districts on how they’ve handled major bond projects such as new schools.
Councilor Mary Brimer asked King if the $500,000 allocated to the district was covered by the FY22 budget, which King confirmed, as well as that they were being “prudent” with the Distance Learning Academy, which is not included specifically in the budget.
On CTE enrollment, Auger told Brimer that the high school has seen a 10 percent enrollment increase and that they were reaching their maximum number of out-of-district students, something which King said could lead them to explore bringing in additional staff as core classes get fuller.
Brimer also asked if the School Committee would be committed to more diverse voices, particularly when picking the next student representatives, asking if they’d consider guaranteeing a spot for a student of color, something which Blasbalg said they were definitely looking at in order to ensure better representation of all students.
Following the School Committee portion, business was fairly routine for the council, with all items facing them either unanimously approved or, in the case of an appointment to the Assessment Board of Review, tabled until the next meeting.
The Town Council also voted to extend the current local State of Emergency declaration to their April 26 meeting, the date being proposed by Brimer so they could cover the next few months without having to vote to reauthorize.
Later on in the meeting, Mancini announced his proposal to abolish the practice of having Town Council liaisons to other boards, arguing it took spots away from members of the public and as public meetings, all members of the council are able to attend any of the meetings at any time.
Councilor Kerry McKay asked Mancini why he was proposing this now, though added he did not have strong feelings either way and if it’s something the council wants, he accepts it.
The North Kingstown Town Council is off through the rest of 2020 and will return in the new year on Jan. 11.
